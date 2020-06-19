“God sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world may be saved through him. He who believes in him is not condemned; he who does not believe in him is condemned already.” (John 3:17-16)
In the Old Testament the warnings of the prophets were about what could happen to you in your earthly life, not after you die. Indeed, even in the time Jesus walked this earth, the Sadducees still did not believe in the possibility of going to a Heaven or Hell after you die. But in the New Testament it sometimes sounds like what you believe or do can result in you going to either Heaven or Hell after you die. Therefore Christians put a lot of emphasis on avoiding Hell and getting into Heaven after they die. Unfortunately, they may not pay much attention to the consequences of their beliefs or actions now in this earthly life.
The scripture I quoted from John should give us a sense of urgency for believing and following God’s good guidance, which God tried to convey to us through his Son Jesus. It says that he who does not believe is condemned already. That means now, not after you die. What you believe and how you act will affect your life now. And it is not God who condemns us to those consequences now. It is we who condemn ourselves, because God sent Jesus into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world may be saved through him.
And God’s purpose is not to save us alone. He wants his whole creation to be saved. When people focus merely on what happens to them after they die, they may ignore what they are doing to themselves and others and indeed to the whole world right now. For example, if you do not believe in global warming you may allow its destructive effects to continue on people and other creatures and on the whole environment until it is too late.
I got the idea for this column from the parable in Matthew 25:1-13 about ten maidens who took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom. The ten wise ones took flasks of oil with their lamps. The ten foolish ones did not. When the bridegroom was coming, the foolish ones asked for some oil from the wise ones, but were refused. The wise ones who had been ready, went into the marriage feast and the door was shut. Afterward the other maidens came also, but they were not let in. The parable ends with the words, “Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour.”
I have two main reasons for writing this column. One is to stress the urgency to follow God’s loving guidance now, for your benefit and the benefit of God’s whole creation. But also, if you see a scripture that seems to condemn some to Hell after they die, it is most likely that Jesus is really warning you not to make your life Hell now. My Uncle John, who was also a minister, once said, “We have enough Hell in this life. We don’t need any afterward.” Follow God’s good guidance now, and your life can be more heavenly now. Otherwise you may miss out on the best this life has to offer, by not following the wisdom God tries to give us all for living this life, until it is too late.
