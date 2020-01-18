In case you think peer pressure is only a problem for youngsters and teens, it can be a problem at any age.
Peer: A person who is one’s equal in rank. A person who is equal to another in abilities, qualifications.
Peerless: (Besides being plumbing fixtures,) Peerless means to have no equal; matchless; unrivaled, or unsurpassed.
It is good to look at those definitions. Peers can pressure each other if the circumstances are “right.” I’m not looking so much at those who have authority over us because they are not peers. In that category are first our parents, then teachers and other professions and government officials. These exert by a certain kind of social pressure the “acceptable” conduct in our society. Then there are movie characters which influence us. We should be teaching our young ones to try to emulate good behaviors.
Children are peers near their own age. Older children sometimes take advantage of “hero worship” and exert influence on younger children too. Each profession has peers with similar training, education, responsibility or prestige. They can influence you only to the degree you allow it.
Although your thoughts and behavior can be affected by peers, good character is something we need to develop. Character is developed by the influences you encounter, but also by choices you make. This discussion reminds me of a typical college psychology class. What affects a child’s development the most, nature or nurture? In other words, “Do genes make you who you are, or is it the setting and the people surrounding you as you grow up who define the “who” you become?”
Most “experts” agree it is various combinations of the two. But there is a difference between personality and character. I believe personality is formed by inheritance and nurtured or adapted by circumstances of life. But there is obviously a combination of effects which interplay with a child’s temperament.
But what about peer pressure? Some forms of temperament are more likely to give in to peer pressure than others. Without going into the differences, I assure you that those who want to be power leaders figure out the temperament of others they want to influence. Whether or not they can call it by name, they understand how it works.
Without writing a term paper, let me tell you what I think based on what I know, and by observation. In the classroom, I saw kids who are drawn to partner together. Some children have a personality that can sway for evil or for good. It is a good parent who can channel that propensity in the right direction. It isn’t easy, there must be constant monitoring. Parents need to expend the energy to raise children to make choices independent of pressure from others or their own whims and desires. My parents showed integrity and nurtured the internal value of each of us.
They didn’t have classes on it. They demonstrated it; and when we appeared to be moving in the wrong direction, theylet us know how to stop it. They weren’t perfect, but their energy was put into growing children who could think for themselves. I thank them for that.
There are children who are always “testing the water” for how they can be leaders by being mean. Leadership ability can be nurtured for good.
In retrospect, I was never in a “clique,” and I didn’t adopt a “be like me” philosophy. I don’t recall being concerned about what the other kids thought or did. I didn’t think their opinions all that important. I mostly cared what my parents thought of me. I was never a trend setter or one who exerted much pressure. In games, I usually took on the attitude of doing what they wanted me to, or walking away. I now consider myself an independent thinker. I think I always was. I very seldom argue my points, but I can present them if I am a speaker or a writer. Otherwise, I just try to live out my convictions.
My thoughts come down to this. It is my prayer that I, my children, my grandchildren, former students and readers will grow to be influenced by God. That you will adapt your behavior and make choices based on the word of God. No matter what bad things have happened to you, no matter what mistakes your parents or grandparents have made, you must answer only to the Lord. Keep him in your thoughts as you make decisions. Don’t be drawn into questionable practices. Stand with Christ, He loves you and has given you the tools to make your own Godly choices and not have to succumb to “peer pressure.”
The choices you make in this life have consequences and rewards for eternity, which is a long time. Know who you are: One made in the image of God, bought with the blood of Jesus Christ. Believers in Jesus Christ are ordained to life eternal by the king of the universe. Walk like the king. Be his loyal subject. Don’t give in to the pressures of the age in which you live. This will pass, but Life is eternal. While on this earth be Peerless.
