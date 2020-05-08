A faux pas is a social blunder or a “false step.” I’ve had many of these, and have written about some in “Embarrassing moments.” Each one could be an embarrassing moment but certainly a “social blunder.” For example. Paul’s sister, Lois, and I were singing a duet for a special church service. I told her we must memorize it. We sang the first line of the first verse, then sang the last line of the last verse, and the song was over. The pianist didn’t know what to do. I “fessed up,” told the congregation it was my fault, and we started over.
A few years ago, I had a “circuit” to speak for Christian women’s clubs in the Philadelphia suburbs. After speaking at a brunch, it was imperative I drive as quickly as possible (not speeding, of course) to the next event, which was a luncheon. The clubs informed me that when I arrive, the luncheon would have already started. It was about a 40-minute drive, and they expected me ½ hour late.
I followed the directions as well as I could, but the route numbers weren’t matching my directions. My GPS could not be programmed to the site because I had no street address, and it would not accept the name of the country club. At one point, I thought I missed something, and pulled off the road to check my map. I turned into the first driveway I saw, and stopped just off the blacktop. I even had to wait for cars to pass so I could get into my trunk for the maps.
I crawled back into the car, opened the map, and was about to look over the situation when a lady came out of her house with a baseball bat and walked to my car. Maybe just using the bat for a leaning stick, I thought she saw our dilemma and came to assist. Wrong!
She railed on me for a bit and I apologized profusely. As we were backing onto the highway again, she said, “Be careful backing out onto the highway.” and “What route is it you are looking for?” While still in shock, I told her, and she explained where I needed to go.
Then she proceeded to tell me I was breaking the law. When I got home, I e-mailed PennDOT, and they referred me to the police department. There is no such law. The matters of Pennsylvania driveways is this: The road is state property to about six feet off the highway at my location. So, my front tires only were into her driveway.
Then the officer politely said, “You did not break the law, but it is a matter of courtesy and respect not to use a private driveway for this purpose.” A faux pas? Or disrespect? God taught me a lesson: It is best to show respect for others’ property, regardless of the circumstance. It is not a good testimony to the work of God in my life.
I have this saying, “Those who do nothing make no mistakes.” It covers a multitude of faux pas. One of the dangers of being active is that of making errors. Actually, I confess, I stumble on the road of life. God is faithfully leading, watching, and protecting me. It is incumbent upon me to follow his leading step by step. Sure it is embarrassing to stumble, but the fault is not God’s. He is perfect. But my mind wanders, and I mess up.
My friends, no matter what happens, including COVID-19, I trust God, and his perfect plan for his children. God knows the hours of our days, and the days of our years, As his beloved ones, we can trust his plan. II Corinthians 4:16-18 states:
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward person is perishing, yet the inward person is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”
Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Cherish her, give her a call, text or send flowers. Get closer to her while you still have her. If you no longer have your mother, make it a memorable day for you. Perhaps a stroll through a photo album would bring you blessings.
If you don’t look at Mother’s Day fondly, perhaps you would consider forgiving your mother regarding some hurt in your heart. Anger, distress and grudges take a toll on your body. Restore joy unspeakable by letting God drive away the dark clouds.
Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day, daughter Paula.
