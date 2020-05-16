“Behold, the kingdom of God is in the midst of you.” (Luke 17:21)
I keep writing about Godlike love, because that is our ultimate goal. For many Christians their ultimate goal is to get into heaven after they die, which is the kingdom of God where everyone loves like God loves. But according to the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr, God sent Christ into this world to show us how to become Christs right now on earth. Jesus was a personification of God’s love. And we are meant to personify God’s love in the world now, as Jesus did when he walked this earth.
But to accomplish this mission as intended, we must first understand what God’s love is like. Unfortunately there are many misunderstandings about God’s love, such as it is conditional on us believing or doing the right things. And there are churches and ministers who will insist on those conditions being met for you to be loved by God or to get into heaven. I heard that the some Roman Catholic clergy are very concerned that the restrictions on getting together in this time of the corona virus are denying people access to the sacraments which they believe are necessary to get into heaven. Yet if they get together to receive those sacraments, they may get to heaven quicker by getting sick and dying sooner. But God has no conditions for us to get into heaven after we die. God’s love for us is completely unconditional now and forever. And God wants our love for each other to also be unconditional. That is why Jesus said in Matthew 5:44-45, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” Now this can seem impossible if we think that the Godlike love referred to here is like romantic love. Godlike love is compassion and that compassion or caring makes you want to treat everyone well, whether you find them likable, or despicable in some way. After all, none of us is perfect. So if we cannot accept imperfect people, we cannot accept ourselves. Sadly the world has too many people who are struggling to really accept themselves. And the world is even more full of people who cannot accept some others. It is no wonder the world is such a mess. But God cares about everyone, and he wants us to care about everyone, as he does.
Yet God’s love is not only unconditional, it is also unlimited, so unlimited that Jesus, who personified God’s love, was willing to suffer and die on the cross, which was a demonstration of how unlimited God’s love for us is. Christ’s crucifixion was not to pay for our sins, as if God would require a blood sacrifice to forgive us, nor some ransom paid to the devil. Jesus died on the cross to show us how much God loves us and will always love us unconditionally. For those who understand this there is no fear in them concerning God. But to get there you may have to love like God. So I John 4:18 says, “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear.” To love like God is to be perfected in love, and that is our ultimate goal.
