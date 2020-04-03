“Good sent the Son into the world, not to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:17)
While studying the book of Jonah in Sunday School, one student asked if God changes his mind. He perhaps wondered that because it says in Jonah 3:10, “When God saw what they did, how they turned from their evil way, God repented of the evil which he had said he would do to them; and did not do it.” Actually there are other interesting things about that passage. The implication that what God said he would do was evil. I am sure it was in the eyes of the people who changed to avoid that evil. Also we usually don’t think of God having to repent. So maybe we should look at the book of Jonah more deeply.
My answer to the question, “Does God change his mind?” was, “Why would I ever want God to change his mind, when his intentions are always what is best for us? The scripture from John 3:17 clearly shows that God’s intentions are to save the world, not condemn it. And in the book of Jonah, God’s intention from the very start is to save the people of Nineveh. Otherwise why would he send Jonah to warn them of their danger? It is like God sending other prophets to the people of Israel to warn them that their ways would cause them to be overthrown. But the people of Israel did not listen and change their ways, so they were overthrown and carried away. And God sent his Son to show us God’s way, and thus save us from the disaster of following the ways the world.
You don’t even have to be religious to see how disastrous the ways of the world are. A Sociologist I heard interviewed, pointed out that as humans we have little to fear from other species. The predator we need to fear is our own species. How many people have humans harmed or killed?. As a character in a cartoon once said, “We have met the enemy and they are us.”
So it is not God we have to fear, it is ourselves.
God sent Jonah to save the people of Nineveh, just as he sent prophets to save the people of Israel and sent Jesus to save us. Why doesn’t he just use his great power to save us all? Because he gave us free will so we could love like God, and also the power of dominion over his whole creation so we can care for it as he wishes. So if he is to save the world, he must change us into people who will respect and love each other and his whole creation. Prayer is not intended to change God’s mind. It is intended to change our minds, to make our minds more like God’s, to have us love as God loves. If we choose to follow the ways of the world, rather than God’s loving way, we will bear the consequences of our choices in this world, in this life.
When Jonah gets angry because God did not have Nineveh overthrown, God tries to change Jonah’s mind. God provides a plant to shade Jonah while he pouts. But Jonah is angry when the plant dies. Then God tries to change Jonah’s mind, saying, “Should I not pity Nineveh, that great city? God wanted Jonah to care about the people of Nineveh, rather than only his self-centered self.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.