Lewisburg Bible Church
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, will host a special message, “Downsizing God” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to be delivered by Michael Wenger.
All are welcome. Visit www.lewisburgbiblechurch.com for more information.
Multi-media presentation, discussion
LEWISBURG — “The Extraordinary Life of Jesus of Nazareth,” a multi-media presentation and discussion, will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays in March at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Lenten Bible School
LEWISBURG — Lenten Bible School will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays, March 15 and 29, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The school is open to children ages 3 to 10. Participants will learn about Jesus’ Palm Sunday ride into Jerusalem, the Last Supper and Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Stories, games, crafts and music will be included. A light meal will be served for families.
Soup and the Word
MILTON — The Milton Ministerium has released the schedule for the 2020 Soup and the Word series, to be held at noon Wednesdays during Lent at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Walnut Street, Milton.
The schedule includes:
• Wednesday, meal provided by Community Mennonite Fellowship, speaker Tim Darling.
• March 18, meal provided by Bethany United Methodist Church, speaker Pastor Bill McNeal.
• March 25, meal provided by the First Baptist Church of Milton, speaker Pastor Jamie Dries.
• April 1, meal provided by Revival Tabernacle, speaker Pastor James Bond.
• April 8, meal provided by St. Andrews UMC, speaker Mark Messner.
Lewisburg churches announce Lenten schedule
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Council of Churches and the Lewisburg Ministerium have announced the Lenten Soup and Scripture Luncheon schedule.
The sessions will be held at noon Wednesdays, through April 1, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
The schedule includes:
• Wednesday, speaker Mother Sarah Weedon of St. Andrew’s Episcopal.
• March 18, speaker the Rev. Ryan Kraus, of the First Presbyterian Church.
• March 25, speaker the Rev. Kurt Nelson, Bucknell chaplain.
• April 1, speaker, the Rev. Jill Hankamer, of the First Baptist Church.
For more information, visit www.christlutheranlewisburg.org.
Shroud of Turin lecture series
LEWISBURG — S.t. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, will host the Shroud of Turn Lecture Series, A Mystery of History, Science and Faith.
The two-part lecture series will be featured at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and Tuesday, March 24, featuring lecturer Jim Tomlinson, a retired Bloomsburg professor.
To register, free of charge, call 570-523-0162.
Lenten schedule
SELINSGROVE — All Saints Episcopal Church will host Lenten presentations at 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, at the church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.
The schedule will include: Thursday, Jim Rogers speaking on William Augustus Muhlenberg, and John Ranck speaking on Dietrich Bonhoeffer; March 12, Dena Genter speaking on Ileana Hapsburg and Laura Keister speaking on Rachael Held Evans; March 19, Bruce Johnson speaking on Reinhold Niebuhr and Emily Johnson speaking on Pearl Buck; March 26, Bart Ryan speaking on William Stringfellow and Ruth Ryan speaking on Elizabeth Cady Stanton; and April 2, Paul Donecker speaking on Benjamin Rush and Susie Wentzel speaking on James DeKoven.
Church to host auction
MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren will host its annual auction today at 46 Brethren Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45.
The food stand opens at 3 p.m. and visitors may preview silent auction tables. Live bidding begins at 4 with Auctioneer Jeremy Waite.
Past auction items have included everything from baked goods to hand-crafted items, plants, tickets to events, tools, quilts, furniture, themed baskets, antiques, artwork and cabin trips. Proceeds benefit the building debt retirement.
Call 570-966-1183 for more information.
Spring revival
MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church will hold a spring revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
A congregational hymn sing will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the church.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Choral worship service
LEWISBURG — Rosedale Bible College will present a choral worship service at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Buffalo Mennonite Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg.
Under the direction of Ken Miller, the choir will lead a worship service. Rosedale Bible College is located near Columbus, Ohio.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church has announced its Easter service schedule
The following services will be held: Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9; Good Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 10; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at the Mifflinburg Cemetery; and Easter celebration service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
The church is located at 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgumc.com.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, hosts S.A.F.E. Singles Group at 5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the lower level of the church.
S.A.F.E. offers support and fellowship, Bible study, social opportunities and events for adults that are single, widowed or divorced, in a casual environment.
For more information, contact the director, Beverly Robinson, at 570-238-0767.
