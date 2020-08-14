There are many definitions of sight. I can’t list them all, but the ones I want to discuss are: 1. the ability to see, 2. mental perception or consideration, 3. something worth seeing, 4. an opportunity to observe or inspect.
Many times, I told my optometrist, (Dr. Bechtel of Lewisburg who has been my optometrist since the early 1970s) that I am thankful for eyesight correction. I started wearing glasses at age 11, and have gotten progressively worse with presbyopia and astigmatism. I wore contacts from 1973 until March 2008. Then I started getting cataracts.
At that time had lens implants with my corrective prescription. Wow, I loved being able to read the time on the clock when I awakened at night. I like being able to read whether I got a bottle of shampoo or body wash in the shower. I don’t have steaming up problems when I open the oven. Hey, these are all “little” things, but I don’t want to imagine what my life would have been like without corrective lenses at all!
After high school graduation I lived for one year with my aunt who was blind. Until I saved enough money for a vehicle, I needed to live near my place of employment, the Blind Association in Sunbury. This not only served me well as I saved for that ‘56 Plymouth, but the lessons I learned from my aunt were beyond measure. One thing that always fascinated me is that she always knew where everything was. When I misplaced something, she could tell me where I put it. We often laughed about this.
She had an uncanny sense of character when I had dates. She also knew people by their footsteps coming up the steps to our apartment. I will always cherish my time with her. But I also came to appreciate my sight at a young age. I never lost this awe and thanksgiving.
Have you ever tried to describe something to a blind person? You can’t even show pictures. My time with her was before we had TV, but she loved movies. I tried to use descriptive language to tell her what was going on.
I sometimes hear people complaining about the cost of going to the “eye doctor,” and I’ll admit it had been a hardship at times. But I’d still rather live without a swimming pool or new furniture than to go without eye correction!
Over the years, I also become aware and thankful for spiritual sight. This means being willing and able to “see” and understand things from God’s point of view. Usually this is an act of the will. Unfortunately, there is a lot of spiritual blindness prevailing among us. The Bible says (Matthew 13:13) “….seeing, they do not see.”
I am an optimist by personality, but if I didn’t know that god is in control of circumstances in the world, I’d be really frightened by what I “see.” I have said many times, my trust is not in the world, certainly not in politicians. But I do look at the world and relate what I see to what the Bible says. I talk to God about it.
Despite my lack of trust for our many of our people in government, I plan to vote. I believe our country has the best constitution ever. Unfortunately, I see it abused, and I see bad things coming if one of our candidates becomes president. I perceive that freedom of speech will become endangered for Christians. And I see socialism on the horizon. That is not good.
Some people believe Socialism will give rise to everyone getting what they want and what will make them happy. Check out Venezuela, that “experiment” is not going well. Socialism traps people into more poverty and dependence on a government that cares only about their own “over the top” survival. Rant over.
I completely trust the future to God, and I trust his Word the Bible. But I’ll also take my rights and responsibilities to vote seriously.
The future is very exciting for those of us who “love his appearing (Rev. 4:8). I also love the Bible book of First John, chapter 3, verse 2. “Beloved, now we are children of God; and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be, but we know that when He is revealed we shall be like Him, for we shall see him as he is.”
Whew, what a sight to look forward to! We will have transformed, perfect bodies. There are no actual paintings or photographs of Jesus Christ in existence. We know some things about his national origins and some general attributes, but that is all. The Bible says we see now “through a glass darkly.” But actually seeing him will be when we see him face to face. (Revelation 22:4). Then we will need no corrective lenses. I am excited to see Jesus face to face!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.