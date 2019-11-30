“Those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, in order that they might be the first-born among many brethren.” (Romans 8:29)
Presbyterians are known for believing in predestination, which is not about what happens to us in this life, as many think. It is merely about who gets saved in the next life. Actually many denominations believe in predestination, because St. Augustine came up with this doctrine long before the reformation. Although many Protestants believe they are saved by faith and not works, one Lutheran pastor told me Luther believed that you could not have that faith unless God predestined you to have it.
Now my rebirth experience came from reading a letter by Martin Luther. But in seminary I learned that faith is a “work,” and we are not saved by works. I am thankful for that, because a Hospice Chaplain discovered that Christians who believed that their faith saved them, sometimes found their faith faltering, or even deserting them, as they faced their death.
John Calvin, whose theology inspired Presbyterians, believed that his salvation was secure in the sovereign will and power of God, who predestined who would be saved. He was sure that if his salvation depended on him in any way, even having faith, he would mess up and lose it. This was good news, because what could be more secure than being in the hands of God. But what about people who God might predestine to not be saved? That would be cruelly unfair. Yet it is even better news if God intends to save everyone eventually. And the scripture at the head of this column is only referring to the “first-born,” with many brethren to come later. It should be obvious that some come to the realization that they are made in the image of God’s Son before others do. And Romans 8 ends with the assurance that nothing “will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” So God’s love will not give up until he has saved all his children.
But who are the people predestined to be “first-born” according to Paul and Luther and Calvin and St. Augustine? They are the people who “conform to the image of God’s Son, who is Jesus Christ our Lord. In John 14:12 Jesus says, “He who believes in me will also do the works that I do.” The works do not save you, God saves you; but they are a sign that you have realized that you are created in God’s image, and that loving like God is the only way to live. That is why the two greatest commandments which Jesus points to, are all about loving, loving God and others, including yourself. The sooner you figure this out and conform to it, the lovelier this life will be now.
I am secure about my salvation in the next life. But the free will God gave me and everyone so we can love like him, allows us to mess up this life. I think God assures us of our eventual salvation, so we can focus on living this life. If I seek out his wisdom in the Bible and other sources and conform to it, I am less likely to mess up this life. If I ignore his wisdom, I will likely suffer from my foolishness in this life.
