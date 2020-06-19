Perhaps from the title you expect a little treatise on the politics of the day, war, COVID-19, and other matters of concern to all Americans. Relax, this column is for you to apply my thoughts to your own experiences.
July 4, 1776, is an important date. I think of those soldiers and leaders who gave their fortunes and lives for people they didn’t even know. I love visiting historical Philadelphia for that reason. Another city that inspires me to love my country is Washington D.C. I know it is more well-known for political reasons, but there is nothing political about Arlington Cemetery. I am humbled by its grandeur and awe, and the sacrifice of those who died for my freedom. Jesus died for me too; but there is no grave, because he is alive forevermore.
Despite the deficiencies of Washington, D.C, I love to visit there. I am moved when I stand and look around from the top of Washington Monument (which I climbed step by step one time). I literally weep when reading and touching the names at the Vietnam War Memorial. I am emotionally moved when I walk around the WWII monument. The Lincoln and Jefferson memorials are somber. I reflect upon the seriousness of the writings. The White House is awesome. I have a few prints from the art museum.
The Capitol building gives me chills. A number of years ago, my late friend Gloria and I walked and prayed around the entire perimeter. We prayed for our country and those inside who make policies for our country. I continue to pray fervently this same way. Another time, my late husband Paul, grandson Drew and I went with friends Cindy and Clayton Stauffer and added the sad reality of the Holocaust Museum to our experiences.
My first trip to D.C. was in 10th grade. In the White House the display of gowns worn by presidential wives was of no interest to me. I would rather have seen a room full of what the horses wore in the parades. The huge dome at the Capitol was mesmerizing. I liked being in the Congress galleries. I was into most of the Smithsonian buildings and all the memorials. It was my first time to Arlington Cemetery and seeing the changing of the guards.
Next time was taking our sixth-grade class for a field trip. Because I was older, everything was more significant. Later I took a group of fifth-graders only to the Air and Space Museum, where most of the children and this teacher saw and used escalators for the first time. All most of the kids wanted to do was go up and down. Then on to the zoo. Zoos never impressed me very much. However they have improved over the years and appear more like habitats than caged animals.
When daughter, Paula, was 18, we drove to D.C. on a day trip. We went to the statue of Iwo Jima, the Vietnam War Memorial and to a concert at the Kennedy Center.
On a college graduate field trip for an aeronautical class, we went to a lesser-known Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center out of town where they restore old planes and house huge planes from the US and other countries, including Kamikaze planes. I saw the Enola Gay bomber plane that dropped bombs on Hiroshima. My friend, Wayne Reichenbach met and talked to the navigator of that mission, Theodore “Dutch” VanKirk, who was born in Northumberland in 1921 and graduated from Northumberland High School in 1938.
When daughter Paula, Duane and granddaughter Vivian lived in South Carolina, their school had a field trip to D.C. Daughter Renee and I drove down to meet with them. We went with them to the Capitol and other sites. The president’s helicopter left the White House right over our heads. That was cool. We went to the Russell Senate and the Reagan Buildings, Union Station, the Pentagon, Pentagon City Mall and Mount Vernon. Renee and I weren’t allowed to ride the bus with the students, so we became pretty adept at riding the Metro.
At Arlington Cemetery this time, I looked up the tomb of Audie Murphy. He was the most decorated soldier in WWII, and also a movie star.
In closing, I love my country and the capital city, but my trust is not in Washington, my trust is not in government. My trust is in the one true God of the universe who listens to my prayers and who has our interests in his heart and on his mind. Nothing surprises him. He has known us before the foundation of the world. The actions and outcomes of the nations are in his control. Even as I write, world events are in line with the word of God, and I’ll not be afraid!
Psalm 20:7 “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”
The good old USA is still the best country in the world. We’re privileged to live here. Happy Fourth of July, Independence Day. Rejoice with me in our freedom.
