“Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.” (I John 4:7-8)
The psychiatrist Carl Jung writes in his book “Modern Man in Search of a Soul”, “Human thought cannot conceive any system that can give the patient what he needs in order to live: that is, faith, hope, love and insight. These four highest achievements of human effort are so many gifts of grace, which are neither taught nor learned, … since they come through experience, which is something ‘given’ and therefore beyond the reach of human caprice. Experiences cannot be ‘made.’” Of course some experiences can be made.But Jung is talking about faith, hope, love and insight. But I will focus only on what I call Godlike love.
My brother keeps reminding me that when I write about love, many readers may think that I mean romantic love, because more people have experienced romantic love than have experienced what I call Godlike love, which is the love that Jung is referring to and the New Testament means when Jesus says we should love our enemies. But if you have not felt such Godlike love you may not understand what it is like.
We usually associate the word “love” with some form of affection. And for some people like our spouse, children or friends we may feel affection in addition to Godlike love. But Godlike love is “compassion” for everyone. And that is what Jesus is speaking about when he says in Matthew 5:44-45, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”
Why would I pray for those who persecute me? Godlike love would, because it has compassion for the very people who persecute you. I feel compassion for them, because they have not experienced the joy of loving like God loves. I feel they do not have Godlike love, because anyone who loves like God would not persecute anyone. They do not even realize what they are missing. That is why Jesus prayed while he hung on the cross for the very people who were responsible for his crucifixion, praying, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” So I would have compassion for anyone who persecutes me, because they have not experienced the joy of loving like God, as I have.
Yet I do not have a feeling of superiority over my persecutor or anyone. Paul writes in Romans 11:32, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” I like to write about God having mercy on everyone, including me. But I also included in the “all” of disobedience. I have never wanted to persecute anyone, yet in my imperfection I have chosen my desires over what was right, which resulted in me hurting others. So I have no cause for pride or a feeling of superiority. Furthermore, the Godlike love I have enjoyed is not something I can take any credit for because, as Jung pointed out, it was a gift of God’s Grace.
