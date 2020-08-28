It is near fall when field corn needs picked. I wrote about it before, but it is one of my favorite times of the year. I liked many jobs on the farm as I grew up. Number one has to be our whole family milking cows by hand. It was a family activity every day. Number two was family husking corn in the fields.
This little interlude is of great importance to me as well. Today would have been my parent’s 80th wedding anniversary. It is also a celebration for me because I came to personally believe and receive Jesus Christ into my life to be my Savior on their 25th wedding anniversary. That day became my favorite date. According to the Bible, “Old things passed away, behold, all things became new.” I rejoice every day that God drew me to himself and I came to believe he loves me and gave his own life to pay the penalty of death for my sin, forgave me and gave me new birth to be his child.
Family has always been important to me, so I will get on with my growing up and learning important lessons in family unity. My dad grew up in a large family. He wasn’t able to attend school after eighth grade in a one-room schoolhouse. My grandmother told me many times she always felt bad about that, because “he was so smart.”
I enjoyed hearing her confirmation of something I already knew. When I was very young, we cut the cornstalks all down, and stood them in shocks in the field. Then my uncles, dad, brother, mom and some neighbors would husk the corn and throw it on a pile if the wagon wasn’t back from unloading corn into the corn crib. My job was to help pick up corn to put into the wagon. We worked into the dark with lanterns.
By the time I could help husk corn, we did it by rows, throwing corn into a wagon which had a backboard so we didn’t throw ears off the other side. Four of us would take about 6 rows while little sister, Anne, sat in the wagon. By this time, we had a small tractor to pull the wagon ahead. Usually it was my brother, but once in a while I got a chance to drive it ahead.
My dad included a certain percentage of red kernels when he planted the corn seeds in the spring. These produced red ears of corn mixed with the yellow. Jerry and I counted and kept track of the red ears. There was no prize but it was competition nonetheless. Sometimes we could perceive it would be a red ear, but not usually. If my brother suspected a red ear in Mom’s row or mine, he’d rush ahead to get it. It made me so angry. As I look back, the first years I did this I needed help because I couldn’t keep up. Why did it make me angry? It was the competition, of course.
My dad told me later that he did the red ears on purpose to encourage us to keep husking even when we got tired. That’s an example of my dad’s use of self-learned psychological motivation, but mostly hard work was just expected and a way of life. I don’t remember either of my siblings complaining, and I didn’t either. When we got home from school there would be note on the table telling us which field was being harvested; then we’d walk to the field and husk corn until we couldn’t see anymore. Then we’d go home and do the barn work. Jerry & Dad would shovel the corn into the corn crib while Mom made supper.
The Bible says, “If a man doesn’t work, he shouldn’t eat.” Perhaps that’s why we had loads of food at our home but was a great blessing and never taken for granted. My parents are gone now but the things they taught us certainly have made each of us Type A self-motivated, industrious, strong work-ethic Americans. I’m not saying this personality is better than any other — just a short stroll into who it is that writes this often nostalgic column. I hope once again it brought some memories to mind for you.
And now is the time to serve the Lord with all our hearts and souls. I love this quote from John Quincy Adams, “Duty is ours, the results are God’s.” For now and for the future, I believe God is calling us to serve him faithfully — to do whatever he tells us to do, to go wherever he tells us to go, to say whatever he tells us to say. Now is the time to draw close to Christ to advance his kingdom, and prepare for his return. He is the King of kings and Lord of lords.”
Keep doing the right thing. Make your path straight.
