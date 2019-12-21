Milton Lutheran churches to celebrate Christmas
MILTON — The Milton Lutheran Parish — Christ and Trinity Lutheran churches — recently announced Christmas services.
A family service led by youth with the opportunity for all children to participate will be held at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Tuesday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
A 7 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St, Milton, will host a candlelight service with communion.
A candlelight communion service will be held at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Christmas Candlelight Service planned
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the cantata, “The Song of Bethlehem.”
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
WATSONTOWN — First Prebyterian Church, 401 Main St., will host a special Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Special music will be featured at 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
WATSONTOWN — Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Weekly Wednesday meal to return after holidays
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will not have a free community meal Wednesday (Christmas Day) or Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The serving of meals returns at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
First Prebyterian to host free Christmas dinner
LEWISBURG — First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St., will host a free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday featuring turkey, ham and all the trimmings.
Carry-out and local delivery available.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Lewisburg Bible Church
LEWISBURG — A special program, “Remembering the Real Reason for Christmas,” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
With narration from the scriptures, the program will include special music and congregational hymns.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
LEWISBURG — St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg, has announced its schedule of Christmas activities.
Scheduled Christmas services include: Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m. Saturday; Christmas Eve family service, 11 p.m. Tuesday; Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 11 p.m. Tuesday; Christmas Day service, 9 a.m. Wednesday; and Festival of Lessons and Carols, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
