Community Pumpkin Patch
WEST MILTON — St. Pauls’ United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton, will host its fourth annual Community Pumpkin Patch at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Free pumpkins will be available for those 12 and under. There will be pumpkin decorating, games, food, fellowship and more.
The church will also feature a Blessing of the Animals at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Brookpark Dog Park, Lewisburg. Dogs need to be leashed and other pets in carriers.
New Hope Bible Church
MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Alderfer, from the Echo Ranch Bible Camp in Alaska, will speak during a service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
Potter’s House will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church.
Himmelreich speaker
LEWISBURG — The Rev. Glen Bayly will speak from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
The topic will be “God and the Universities: Past, Present and Future.”
Bayly is the co-found of “The Lions’ Den University Report,” a nationally syndicated interview program. Since 2001 he has personally conducted hundreds of interviews with the nation’s leading Christian leaders and educators.
Light refreshments will be served.
Free meal/matinee
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., Milton, will host a free meal and matinees Sunday, Nov. 17.
The meal will be served at 2 p.m. and the movie, “Breakthrough” shown at 3 p.m.
Mission month
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Bible Church will mark Missions month with a series of presentations throughout October.
At 9:15 each Sunday morning, an informal time with missionaries will include pictures, testimonies and question and answer sessions. At 10:30, worship will include a message from the missionaries, illustrated with pictures and music.
The schedule includes:
• Sunday: Joe Aurand, of Golden Rule Love INC.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
New Hope lists events
MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church, located at 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg, has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
The following will be held:
• Light up the Night Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Fall revival service, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Faith Chapel United Methodist Church
NEW COLUMBIA — Pickup for an Old Fashioned Open Kettle Soup Sale will be from 11:30 a.m . to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, White Deer Pike, New Columbia.
Advance orders of ham and bean, chick corn and vegetable beef soups as well as sticky buns are appreciated, though walk-ins are welcome. Soups are $6 per quart and sticky buns are $3.50 apiece.
Call 570-538-1021 to order in advance.
Trunk or Treat
LEWISBURG — Trunk or Treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 205 Bull Run Crossing, Lewisburg.
For more information, email info@cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555.
Beavertown God’s Missionary Church
BEAVERTOWN — Revival services will be held Oct. 29 through Nov. 3 at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, located just off of Route 522 between Middleburg and Beavertown.
Service times will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.mm. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. David Spivey, of Galax, Va., will minister, with gospel music provided by the Benjamin McDowell fammily of Hobe Sound, Fla.
Mooresburg Presbyterian Church
MOORESBURG — Re-Creation will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
The program will honor veterans, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.