It seems like a random number — 11,000. This week I have been working through files and keepsakes. I found this memory from Paul. It was just three weeks before his passing that his Jeep reached 11,000 miles. I took a picture of the odometer and showed it to him. The writing I found this week said, “the number of our wedding license was 11,000 exactly.” It took 75 years for that number to come up in Pennsylvania since 1885.”
Each one in our family is grieving for our loss of Paul. I never thought so much about how children grieve. What do they realize? How do they cope? I want to share with you a few things that show the process in the heart of our 5-year-old, Deacon. All Paul’s loved ones were very attached to him. In March for my 75th birthday, we got together at our Winfield Baptist Church for a photo shoot. Paul asked every member of our family to take a single picture with him. He told me he wanted all those pictures displayed at his funeral.
The display was brought home. The next Monday, the kids came for supper. Deacon walked in the door, walked over to the poster and pointed, “That is me with Pappy.” During the evening, he got out his favorite book to read with Pappy. He walked over to his chair, pondered a second and laid the book down on his chair and walked away.
Later, Deacon went into the bathroom and called for me to come in. He was at the sink with a bottle of Listerine. He said, “This is Pappy’s Listerine, isn’t it?” I told him it was. He said, “Pappy isn’t here to use it anymore. I can do it just like Pappy,” He proceeded to go through all the steps he has watched his Pappy do. These things broke my heart and the tears flowed, but I pray the little ones will remember him, and the many life lessons he taught them.
Many of us have heard the term, “Seize the day.” I received this from my friend Michele. “It comes from an expression of the Roman poet Horace who said, “Carpe diem” which basically means to enjoy the present and not worry about the future – live for the moment. Though that may sound good, many take it as an opportunity to live as they wish and who cares what they do or say because it’s their life.
“We read in God’s word, as Paul was writing to the church in Colossae and to all believers, he tells them ‘Live wisely among those who are not Christians and make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be gracious and effective so that you will have the right answer for everyone.’ Colossians 4:5,6.
“Basically, Paul is saying, ‘Seize every opportunity.’ In James 1:5 God’s word says, “If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking. For the Lord grants wisdom! From his mouth comes knowledge and understanding. So wisdom comes from God.” Proverbs 2:6.
“Why does it seem as though the world is getting further and further away from God? Could it be that as Christians many of us are not understanding the gravity that there is a worldwide emergency taking place? If I saw someone’s house on fire I would shout ‘Fire!’ and call 911. I would do everything I physically could do to alarm those inside and around the building that they need to get to safety. There are people in this world around us who do not know the Lord’s saving grace who are dying every second and going to hell.
“Oh, I am truly convinced that I do not seize every opportunity the Lord grants me to share the good news of Jesus Christ. When I live my life in God’s wisdom, I am aware that He is preparing my day to step out in faith to share with the lost the message of hope, love and grace that only comes from knowing Jesus Christ as our savior. Why do I fail to make the most of every opportunity to share the good news to those dying and going to hell and yet would shout ‘FIRE’ and call 911 if I saw a burning home? If it is because of fear then I need to pray as the Apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians 6:19, ‘Ask God to give me the right words so I can boldly explain God’s mysterious plan that the Bible and Jesus Christ are Good News!’”
So, let us “Seize Every Opportunity” to share the good news of Jesus Christ as our savior. Let us be bold in our speech, yet may our words be gracious and effective to always keep the door open in our witness to others. God will give us the right words to say if we ask him.
