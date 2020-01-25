The Himmelreich Free Christian Library
LEWISBURG — “Sunday Conversations,” led by Dan and Gloria McDavitt, will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Sunday in January at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
The program is a multi-media presentation. Refreshments are served.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Spaghetti supper
MIFFLINBURG — A spaghetti supper will be served at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ’s United Lutheran ‘4 Bells” Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
The meals will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread, a beverage and dessert. The dinners will be eat-in or take-out.
For more information or advance tickets, call Joel at 570-768-6582 or email troop536@4bellschurch.com.
Church plans annual oyster supper
TURBOTVILLE — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, will host the 86th annual Oyster Supper at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the fellowship hall.
A donation of $17 per person will be requested, with the amount depending upon the cost of oysters prior to the supper. Reservations are not required, but helpful.
Contact the church at 570-649-5195 for additional information.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
Special needs prom
SUNBURY — A “Night to Shine Prom,” for individuals with special needs, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Indoor yard sale
MILLMONT — An indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, located along Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
The sale will feature clothing, furniture and glassware.
Panther Packs at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
