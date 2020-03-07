The definitions of hearing are: Perceiving by ear; to gain knowledge of; to listen with attention; to heed. Without my hearing aids, I fail these four definitions to varying degrees.
We’re all made to be individually unique. There are many “senior” jokes, and hearing, or listening, falls into that category. Honesty about our deficits can sometimes makes us vulnerable. I’d rather people know I have a hearing deficit than for them to think I am ignoring them.
I am content where this subject takes me, and hope you can identify in your own experiences to accept what might be thought of as your own deficits. I am thankful for the technology for our family. My grandfather always cupped his ear in his hand to listen to us. I was told he had an ear trumpet too, but I never had the opportunity to see him use it.
For all the generations of which I know, my mother’s family has experienced deafness. My generation is the first to acquire hearing aids. My siblings and cousins can now carry on actual conversations without having to ask people to repeat excessively. I much prefer to be looking at a person’s face when they talk to me, even with hearing aids. My hearing aids have so many settings that I forget which one I want to use for speakers and stage productions, or the different one to hear table conversations better. They can also block out background noise if I remember to reset it.
Good hearing aids are expensive, but I appreciate being able to hear almost normally. Thanks to Farrah at Advanced Tech Hearing Aid Center, Lewisburg, it’s not my hearing that keeps me from having normal conversations, it’s more from other noises interfering…. Or lack of attention.
My grandchildren and some friends occasionally ask, “Do you have your hearing aids in?” I do forget sometimes and leave the house without them. Other times, there is a dead battery. When I was teaching, I could not hear the sounds of young children’s voices very well. Paul put signs (like those Burma Shave signs) from the house to my vehicle. They simply said, “Hearing Aids?” What a wise compassionate guy he was!
People have accused me of having selective hearing. I plead guilty. I worked so hard over the years to listen to what I needed to hear, that I learned to shut out what I deemed of lesser value. It is one method to overcome my hearing deficits. Sometimes I am preoccupied with a task at hand and may not hear what is being said around me. Grading papers, especially essays, fell into that bracket. When I read, I can block out everything.
Admitting my shortcomings helps personal growth. Understanding this has given me the authority to work on them, and the sense of humor I have inherited has served me well.
Along with physical hearing, there is also spiritual hearing. There are voices shouting at us to conform to the world’s standards. We need to live in this world. The Bible says, “but don’t be part of it.” That means I must not listen to all the voices in the world, but consistently keep listening to the voice of God. I can hear him because he speaks to me from the Bible, and from the Spirit of God’s voice within. For this I am most thankful of all. If I ignore his voice, it is to my own detriment.
My whole life and well-being are dependent on the God of the universe who loves us and gave his son, Jesus Christ, to take the punishment for our sins. I also depend on him right here and now to lead me step by step. He never lies, and is working all things for the good of those who love him. (That is in the Bible too.)
I’m reminded of James 1:19: “let everyone be swift to hear, slow to speak...” I need to review that verse pretty often, and also verse 22: “be doers of the word, and not hears only, deceiving yourselves.” That’s pretty powerful. I fall short, but trust God to continue to work in me; and it is always good to keep striving for excellence. This means not only hearing God and others, but listening as well.
The Bible says in Proverbs 15:31, “The ear that hears the reproof of life abides among the wise.” I like that verse. It frees me up to accept who it is that God has formed me to be.
I started out saying that everyone is different, and it is not limited to hearing loss. God has given you talent, and he imparts wisdom to overcome disabilities of varying kinds. I hope you take a look at where you are now, and the direction these truths enable you to go. I will continue to do the same.
