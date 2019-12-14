Milton Lutheran churches to celebrate Christmas
MILTON — The Milton Lutheran Parish — Christ and Trinity Lutheran churches — recently announced Christmas services.
A family service led by youth with the opportunity for all children to participate will be held at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
A 7 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St, Milton, will host a candlelight service with communion.
A candlelight communion service will be held at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
St. Paul’s plans events
WEST MILTON — St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton, will host its annual All-Church Christmas Dinner and Pageant, “Manger Tales,” at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event features food, fellowship and stories and all are welcome. A visit from Santa Claus is planned.
Trinity UMC
NEW COLUMBIA — Trinity United Methodist Church, Third Street, New Columbia, will decorating its Love Tree at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with refreshments to follow.
The Love Tree is to memorialize and/or honor relatives, friends, community members or whomever. Everyone is welcome.
Christmas Candlelight Service planned
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, with the cantata, “The Song of Bethlehem.”
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Wreaths Across America
LEWISBURG — The membership committee at Dreisbach UCC will host the third annual Wreaths Across America Celebration at 10 this morning at the church, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg.
The event will begin with a program in the church sanctuary, led by master of Ceremonies Andy Mahoney, of the Bucknell Military Science program.
The speaker will be Larry Ford Jr., who served as an Army Ranger from 1983 to 1987. Ford completed four tours, including one after Marine barracks were destroyed in Beruit. He also completed tours in Somalia, Ethiopia and Nicaragua. He served for one year in the Army Reserves.
The event will include a “Missing Man Table,” wreath blessing and dedication.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Christmas candlelight service
MUNCY — A Christmas candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Muncy, located in Madison Township, Columbia County.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Lewisburg Bible Church
LEWISBURG — A special program, “Remembering the Real Reason for Christmas,” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
With narration from the scriptures, the program will include special music and congregational hymns.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
LEWISBURG — St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg, has announced its schedule of Christmas activities.
Scheduled Christmas services include: Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; Christmas Eve family service, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day service, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25; and Festival of Lessons and Carols, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.