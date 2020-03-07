“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44)
People really want to have someone who really understands and cares about them. And there is nobody who understands them better and cares about them more than God. We might as well be completely open with God, because he knows everything we are thinking and feeling and doing anyway. You cannot hide anything from God. But you can hide things from yourself, and then may think those things do not exist. Too many people cannot accept the truth about themselves. And it may be because they fear that God would not accept them as they are. If you want to feel close to God, it helps if you pray to him frequently. Some people may feel they have to pray frequently to please God, which can make it feel like a duty. But like everything else related to God, he is trying to lead us to do things that are good for us, not him.
But people may not pray because they cannot hear any answer from God. Yet I have often heard that what people want most is someone to listen to them and care about them. I do not need a response out loud from God to feel he listens to me and cares about me. Some people have spent a lot of time and money going to a psychotherapist to listen to them and give guidance. Yet the therapist usually mostly listens and does not say much, because the patient must figure things out for themselves or the solution will not have enough influence to really help the patient. So we might as well talk to God, who understands us and our problems and cares about us more than any therapist. Although a human therapist may be helpful.
It is possible to get a response from God, if you listen to what thoughts and feelings arise from your collective unconscious, which according to psychiatrist Carl Jung, may be a channel to the wisdom of God. In the silence of the morning before I get out of bed, I allow thoughts and feelings to arise. Then I contemplate those thoughts and feelings, following them logically to see if they are Godly thoughts or misguided ideas.
Another way of expressing your thoughts and feelings to God is to read the Psalms, which are mostly prayers. I did this last year. Although there are really good Psalms like Psalm, 23, 8, 1, 119, I was not happy with the many Psalms that expressed the anger of the Psalmist toward his enemies and asked God to do evil to them. So the Psalms express many wonderful feelings, but they also express some very bad feelings. Yet the fact that they express all the possible human thoughts and feelings, high or low, makes them relevant to all people, no matter what they are experiencing or feeling. This coming Sunday the topic from the Psalms is “Anger.” I hope to deal with that from the perspective of the New Testament and words of Jesus to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” I wish I could help people rise to the level where they will never feel anger or want revenge, and only have love in their hearts, as I do. I have found that is better for me and hopefully for others. I pray that everyone will feel Godlike love for God and others.
