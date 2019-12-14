In 1995, I took a half-year sabbatical from teaching. Our granddaughter was born in August in Germany. I got there on day one, then spent five weeks with them while I traveled Bavaria, Germany, including a car dealership to see how to buy a car there.
Mainly, I spent a lot of time in the country’s elementary schools, and a few days in the Army base school. Both these facilities push students to compete for grades. In Germany it makes a difference as to which schools the children attend. When they get lower grades, even in elementary school, it is almost impossible to get into good academic schools after sixth grade. In the Army schools, if they don’t do well, or they have bad behavior, the civilian parent is made to take the child and go back to the states.
I roamed about Bamberg seeing the oldest buildings and museums in Germany. During the war, many cities were bombed badly, but Bamberg escaped. I was in the church housing the grave of a Pope not buried at St. Peter’s Basilica. I saw the robes he wore in the year 1100.
I was to Munich and all the way south to the Alps. I toured castles galore, including Neuschwanstein, the one after which Walt Disney modeled the Disney World castle. If you look it up on the internet, the best picture of it is taken from a swinging walking bridge over a 300 ft. gorge. Yep, I was on it.
When I came home, I toured many places in Pennsylvania. One was the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon where we stayed in a cabin with a tin roof. I love that sound; but I awakened several times dreaming our cabin was floating away. We heard next day it had rained three inches over night, and five inches the previous 24 hours.
My friend Esther Jane worked in the Treasury Department in Harrisburg, and she took me to the Capitol complex and the William Penn Museum. We went to both houses of the congress and to the governor’s office, but he wasn’t there. We spoke with several senators, and observed the House of Representatives in session.
Then to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and to the Treasury Department. I asked one-to-one questions. I found out that our tax money is used daily to gamble the stock market to the tune (at that time) of almost a billion dollars a day. I also interviewed a worker in the disability determination office. In 1995 they were processing about 1,200 claims a week.
My friends Carole, Glen, and David are history “informants.” David has a master’s degree in history. My mind couldn’t hold all the information. Gettysburg and other Civil War sites were on our tour and stone markers for the Mason Dixon Line. They took me to James Buchanan’s birthplace, which has a monument; but the home was taken away and reassembled near the Mercersburg Academy.
I planned to visit both Union and Northumberland County courthouses, beginning in Lewisburg. My friend Merrill was working maintenance and grounds. He had keys to everywhere and had permission to take me “wherever I wanted to go.” That invitation took me places most people never see. I visited archives, assessors, auditors, commissioners, coroner, court reporter, custodial, dispatchers, district attorney, district justice, domestic relations, election voter registrar, emergency services, historical, jail, judge, kitchen, Penn State Extension office, probation, prothonotary, public defender, register and recorder, sheriff, switchboard, treasurer, and veterans.
I spoke with many, examined maps and books, and saw a former student who worked there as a cartographer. I spoke with Judge Wayne Bromfield, and even sat in his chair. (I went to college with his mother.)
I didn’t know that “911” was so closely guarded and under lock and key. Merrill explained that if anyone got in and injured the “911” dispatchers, they would have a clear passage to other felonies.
In addition, I climbed a metal painter’s ladder to get to the third floor which formerly contained records. There were evidences of old records and past-used voting boxes in this (dirty) space. The big air conditioning unit was housed there as well.
I took pictures of all these exciting things, and have them in my reports on Pennsylvania.
One place which I didn’t see was the jail. They were in the process of booking a “criminal.” I watched for only about a minute as they had him empty out everything he was carrying while an officer was keeping careful eye on his every move. In order to get into the cell area, we would have to pass by these people. Neither Merrill nor I felt comfortable about that idea.
God knows everything. I do not fear where he leads me. II Chronicles 16:9 says: “For the eyes of the Lord roam to and fro over all the earth, to show himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is fully devoted to him.” Hebrews 4:13 says“Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight; everything is uncovered and exposed before the eyes of him to whom we must give account.”
