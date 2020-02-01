Oh, where can they be? Speaking mostly of automobile keys. But other things get away too. Since Paul is not here to loan me his fob. Paul always knew where his keys were, we never had to look for them. I have a purse/satchel always in my auto for anything I think may come up. I can’t leave my fob in it, of course. I don’t like carrying a heavy purse into appointments and shopping. So, I have a light weight hand purse with my fob attached. It is working so far. I use it for walking the streets of New Berlin too.
I really need to work on keeping track of my phone. The great-grands use it sometimes when they come each week, but they are good at giving it back. The Roku remote they use every week too. I think they have learned to put it where it belongs when they finish.
Let’s face it, for most of us it isn’t just keys. I put things away conscientiously thinking to myself, “I will mentally take a picture of this, so I remember where I put it.” Then I lose the mental picture. I put down pliers, hammer, photograph or lists of things to do. When I need my glasses for using the computer, my hearing aids, coffee cup, day planner or phone, I walk around the house and search. I get quite a lot of steps for exercise that way.
Loss is the time when keeping calm is easy to know, but not always easy to do. My mother always put her purse at the same spot. Paul’s mother did as well. I always put mine where I’m sure I won’t forget. Yep.
I have pondered upon this dilemma many times. I wonder, seriously, if our brains were created to remember all this “stuff.” It isn’t just things I named, the list would be similar to an attic full of “treasures” hit by a tornado. We can look back to simpler times where there were fewer things to remember: Fewer rooms, clothes, dishes, tools, toys, games, gadgets and so on. Not to mention bookkeeping and mail.
I have been on the lookout for things sometimes for days until I find them. Some I have never found. Have any of you seen my diamond from my engagement ring? I lost it in 1986 somewhere in Union County. It was replaced, but never the same because Paul had surprised me with a marriage proposal and had even selected a ring. But we did select the replacement setting together.
I do guard well my ID cards and credit cards. I sincerely ask God to protect my identity from theft. With the other things, replacement is possible. With many other things on our minds, we should try not to get excited about misplacing things. In order to think things through, and follow steps back to where something may have been placed, your brain needs to be relaxed rather than tense.
Things like furniture, automobiles, possessions, should not be held so tightly. I am guilty of holding on to memorable items although I gave away or sold many of those treasures when we downsized. I keep things my children or grandchildren gave me, but eventually all things will be gone. The only thing on this earth that is eternal is the human soul. I pray for grace to keep remembering that and to live accordingly.
In the Bible book of Nehemiah it says, “the work is big and large.” And that’s how I feel about the importance of serving the king of kings Sometimes misplacing things distracts me, but what I always come back to is that they are just “things.” There are matters of much greater importance – eternal things. Like raising a family and teaching each one about the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. And to love God with all their hearts, strength and minds. Also loving and nurturing dear ones, being kind to others, and giving to worthy ministries and individuals.
All this, and more, is what are truly important. God has called us to do all things as unto the Lord. This is my passion. I pray not to get distracted by things. Not to hold on so tightly. And when my keys, glasses, phone, or hearing aids get misplaced, I will not be distracted, but to go to the work. To the work of serving my worthy God of heaven and earth.
I just read Psalm 142, a prayer of David when he was in danger of being killed by Saul. I invite you to read the whole Psalm also. David rejoices in God’s care. “… you will deal bountifully with me.” The promises made to David are made to you as well. Rise up and state the promises of God. Lift a mighty voice of worship.
