“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (I Corinthians 13:7)
On National Public Radio I heard about a spiritual leader who loves everyone. So I had to wonder how you could ever love everyone. I remembered reading a book long ago that said love is the only thing that will truly satisfy. But if people cannot find love, they turn to other lesser things they think will satisfy. Those things may give them some happiness and satisfaction, but will fall short of the fulfillment that love will bring. I misunderstood the book, because I thought that it was talking about getting love. And I know plenty of people who want to get love, but give up when they do not get the love they desired and turn to seeking lesser things. And even people who get romantic love from another, discover it is imperfect love, which satisfies imperfectly. I now realize that the book was saying we need to feel love to be fulfilled. And the love we need to feel is not romantic love for one person or a few people. That love is too small and imperfect to truly satisfy or to love everyone as God does. So only Godlike love for everyone will be enough.
But how can we love everyone like God does? Here we may confuse Godlike love with romantic love. So we cannot love anyone unless we see something good or lovable in that person like the way romantic love does. This is very hard and probably impossible for every person. But Godlike love is not based on desirability or goodness. Godlike love is compassion, caring; and is sparked by empathy for the brokenness of the other person. I see unhappy people around me. I see people who are miserable to other people because they are miserable themselves. They are people who want happiness and satisfaction, but are not finding it. I have the joy of loving and they do not. They do not understand how to find the fulfillment that comes from loving like God. They are lost in their search for what I have already found.
I would like to say that loving everyone like God is all joy, but it is not. When I see and feel the brokenness of people, my heart breaks for them, because, like God, I really care about them. But if I feel such sadness, am I really any better off than those people who cannot find what they want? I think I am better off because the love I feel, helps me bear all things and hope all things and enables me to endure, because I believe all things. I believe my hope will be fulfilled, if not fully in this life, then in the next life. And it will not only be fulfilled for me, but also for everyone, because we are all broken in some way.
I see not only the brokenness around me and within me. But I also see and have experienced the Divine Beauty around me and within me. And that Divine beauty is God’s love for everyone.
I have seen and felt Godlike love in people, like Ramona my wife, with whom I was blessed. I have also seen and felt Godlike love in the Divine Beauty of nature, which God lovingly created and always loves. It is the Divine Beauty in people and in all of God’s Creation that makes the brokenness and suffering of this life bearable, and enables us to endure even the worst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.