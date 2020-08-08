“His Divine power has granted us all things that pertain to life and godliness … by which he has granted to us his precious and very great promises, that through these you may escape from the corruption that is in the world because of passion, and become partakers of the divine nature.” (II Peter 1:3-4)
The ultimate goal here is to become more godlike by partaking of the divine nature. And according to I John 4:8, “God is love.” Love is God’s divine nature. So the ultimate goal is to love like God loves.
How does this Godlike love enable us to escape from the corruption that is in the world because of passion? We can be tempted by many desires or passions. But none of them can compare to or give us a life as beautiful and fulfilling as loving like God loves. This should be obvious, because God would surely choose the very best life possible. And in his wisdom God would know what that life would be, so how could we go wrong if we follow his way, which is loving everyone unconditionally? If we need further evidence concerning what is best, we could read I Corinthians 13:4-7 which tells us what Godlike love is like, “Love is patient and kind;(People who are patient and kind are happy people.) love is not jealous or boastful;(They have no need to be jealous because they are contented with loving like God.)It is not arrogant or rude,(Being godlike does not mean thinking you are God, so humility is felt. And being rude is not loving like God,) It does not insist on its own way;(Loving like God meets its needs.) it is not irritable or resentful;(These are signs that they have not the satisfaction of loving like God.) And it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right,(So Godlike love is not tempted by wrong, because it knows the corruption and passions of the world can not give the joy that loving like God does. Indeed, the idea that doing wrong will work out good for anyone, including yourself, is a delusion.) Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things, in the sense of triumphing over all things, because if you love like God, you know God’s love is to be absolutely trusted now and forever.
II Peter 1:5-7 goes on to advice that we supplement our faith, which we may trust to get us into heaven, with virtue, which can make our life more heavenly now, and virtue with knowledge, knowledge of what Godlike love and thus God’s love is like. Then self-control is no problem, because we will not be tempted to choose anything less than loving like God. So we will be steadfast in godliness like God is steadfast in loving us and everyone. Then we can enjoy brotherly affection. I notice that brotherly affection is not referring to passionate sexual desire, which could lead us astray. But the ultimate goal is Godlike love which is unconditional for everyone. Although we may not have the pleasure of feeling affection for everyone, with Godlike love we will have compassion for everyone, even for our enemies. Then we will be like our Father who is in heaven and will treat everyone in caring ways.
