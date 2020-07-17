A few weeks ago, my friend Wayne accompanied me to the Millersburg Ferry Campground. We walked around the whole campground and found it interesting that many of the “campers” seem more like permanent homes. I kept thinking, “I love the home where I live, but it takes a lot of work to keep up with everything.” The thought of keeping up a second home does seem more work than fun.
I have friends who have second homes such as these in southern states; others live in Florida and have a second home trailer up here. The license plates on vehicles in campgrounds indicate a lot of people are doing this. We noticed how “permanent” folks make these dwellings. They have small buildings to store things. They personalize these places. My mind kept saying, “work, work, work.” I have no longing for the “comforts of home” by camping. I’ll keep my home comfort right here in New Berlin.
When we were ready to leave the campground, my car had disappeared. “How?” Turns out we had walked past it two times. I must have been looking the other way. Some might call it a “Senior Moment.”
My late husband Paul and I have had camping experiences which may explain my attitude. Our first camping trip was with our two young daughters at Poe Patty State Park. We borrowed a tent, put it up in the rain, watched as a skunk entered our tent while we ate supper, and as a bear visited and licked out our breakfast frying pan.
After nearly drowning (exaggeration) in our tent, we tore down in the rain a few miserable days later. Our subsequent camping trips didn’t improve much. The redeeming thing about these “vacations” is that we were together. I decided then, and have never changed my mind: Camping is hard work, and it is unpredictable.
Even when our family rented a cabin at Black Moshannon State Park, a bear came to our table while we were eating. We left our food and watched as he/she cleaned it up. Then the night before leaving, the bear actually lifted the truck cap back hatch, climbed in, and ate most of our grocery items that we had packed ahead.
Without details of other camping experiences, those between the first and last (described here) were not much better. One wet, soaking, tent-camping trip to Washington D.C. was during the 1972 flood weekend. There are some “memorable” times in those camping instances too. It wasn’t all bad. But since then we’ve chosen hotels. Maybe we should stay home…. On the other hand, there are many places to see.
A form of camping we really enjoyed was going to all-night gospel music concerts. We could take the pick-up close enough to the stage to hear the music. Paula and I would head for the truck at about 2 a.m. Paul and Renee would stay up all night. At 6 a.m. several of the groups would take the stage together and sing a rousing finale. This would wake me, and I enjoyed the end of the concert. Our pick-up slept all four in the box, which had a second layer of plywood built on the sides. No tent, no bears, no snakes, no skunks and great entertainment.
Many years ago, we had a tree house built with electricity, table, benches and games for the grandchildren to play and for sleepovers. Fully enclosed — no rain inside, no creatures. We could go inside the house for breakfast in the morning.
With all our conveniences these days, it makes me sad to think of the sleeping facilities for the Revolutionary Army. I also think of the camps in the Bible, particularly the Israelis when they were wandering in the desert for 40 years. There was a great deal of organization for travel by following the Cloud of God in the day and God’s Pillar of Fire by night. But that surely was very hard work.
We are so blessed to live as we do, in homes beyond what is necessary. I have done a good bit of traveling, which I enjoy. But I agree with the well-known phrase: “There’s no place like home.” While traveling, I’d still rather stay in a motel than in a tent. In fact, I’d rather sleep in a barn than a tent.
For those of you who enjoy camping, don’t take my attitude personally. I’m genuinely happy for you. So when you pass by and wave to me, I’ll smile broadly as I wave back.
Above all for me, especially in troubled times is I Timothy 6:17. “Do not trust uncertain riches, but in the living God who gives us richly all things to enjoy.”
Don’t worship the gift, worship God, the giver.
