“For now we see in the mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall understand fully, even as I have been fully understood.” (I Corinthians 13:12)
I often hesitate to even mention mysticism because it sounds so mysterious. I asked one person what mysticism felt like to them. She said that it sounds supernatural. I responded, “But God is supernatural.” And God is mysterious. So it is no wonder mysticism is mysterious as it tries to know more about the mystery who is God.
To try to convey the mystical path, I have tried to explain it as consisting of three stages. The first stage is “Purgation” in which you try to purify yourself by eliminating anything ungodlike from your thoughts, feelings or actions, indeed from your very nature.
The more you succeed in purifying yourself, the more clearly you will see God as he truly is in the second stage, which is called “Illumination.”
And the more clearly you see God’s perfect loving nature, the more you will want to be like God in the final stage of “Union with God”
But what I have not previously said is that we never finish any of these stages completely on this earth. We never rid ourselves totally of everything ungodlike in this life. We never become perfect. So it is a lifelong task to become more godlike, to grow spiritually. Therefore, we never see or understand God or ourselves completely or perfectly in our earthly existence. As Paul says, “For now we see in the mirror dimly.”
Paul reveals our imperfections even more clearly in I Corinthians 13:9 where he says, “For our knowledge is imperfect, and our prophecy is imperfect.” So all the arguments that take place between different people and religions about who is right about God, his nature, and what he wants us to believe or do are also imperfect. Paul continues, “but when the perfect comes, the imperfect will pass away.” And Paul gives us a clue as to what the perfect is when in verse 8 he says, “Love never ends.” So instead of arguing about who is right about God and his nature or will, we should love each other, despite our differences. Unfortunately, even our love is imperfect, because we do not perfectly understand either ourselves or others on this earth.
But imperfect as we are now in every way, the ultimate goal is to love as unconditionally as God loves everyone. So Paul ends I Corinthians 13 with, “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
Paul does give some guidance about this love in verses 4-7, “Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” Loving completely like that may take more understanding, but we can try.
