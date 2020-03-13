Indoor yard sale
MIDDLEBURG — St. Paul’s (Erdley’s) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road, Middleburg, will host a soup and bake and rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Beef vegetable, hame and bean and chicken corn soups will be available along with homemade baked goods. Clothing in all sizes and household, crafts, toys and books will be available.
Proceeds benefit church outreach and missions.
Shroud of Turin lecture series
LEWISBURG — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, will host the Shroud of Turn Lecture Series, A Mystery of History, Science and Faith.
The two-part lecture series will be featured at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Tuesday, March 24, featuring lecturer Jim Tomlinson, a retired Bloomsburg professor.
To register, free of charge, call 570-523-0162.
Multi-media presentation, discussion
LEWISBURG — “The Extraordinary Life of Jesus of Nazareth,” a multi-media presentation and discussion, will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays in March at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Lenten Bible School
LEWISBURG — Lenten Bible School will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and Sunday, March 29, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The school is open to children ages 3 to 10. Participants will learn about Jesus’ Palm Sunday ride into Jerusalem, the Last Supper and Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Stories, games, crafts and music will be included. A light meal will be served for families.
Church selling candy
MILLMONT — Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church is selling Easter candy.
Orders will be available for pickup at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through April 6.
Chocolate-covered peanut butter and coconut cream eggs will be available. Bags of chocolate covered pretzels will also be available.
Orders are due by noon Sundays through April 5.
For more information or to place an order, call 570-922-1860 or email culc@dejazzd.com.
Lewisburg churches announce Lenten schedule
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Council of Churches and the Lewisburg Ministerium have announced the Lenten Soup and Scripture Luncheon schedule.
The sessions will be held at noon Wednesdays, through April 1, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
The schedule includes:
• Wednesday, speaker the Rev. Ryan Kraus, of the First Presbyterian Church.
• March 25, speaker the Rev. Kurt Nelson, Bucknell chaplain.
• April 1, speaker, the Rev. Jill Hankamer, of the First Baptist Church.
For more information, visit www.christlutheranlewisburg.org.
Lenten schedule
SELINSGROVE — All Saints Episcopal Church will host Lenten presentations at 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, at the church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.
The schedule will include: Thursday, Jim Rogers speaking on William Augustus Muhlenberg, and John Ranck speaking on Dietrich Bonhoeffer; March 12, Dena Genter speaking on Ileana Hapsburg and Laura Keister speaking on Rachael Held Evans; March 19, Bruce Johnson speaking on Reinhold Niebuhr and Emily Johnson speaking on Pearl Buck; March 26, Bart Ryan speaking on William Stringfellow and Ruth Ryan speaking on Elizabeth Cady Stanton; and April 2, Paul Donecker speaking on Benjamin Rush and Susie Wentzel speaking on James DeKoven.
Spring revival
MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church will hold a congregational hymn sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the church.
Free meals weekly at Milton church on hold
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, announced free weekly meals on Wednesday are postponed until further notice.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Choral worship service
LEWISBURG — Rosedale Bible College will present a choral worship service at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Buffalo Mennonite Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg.
Under the direction of Ken Miller, the choir will lead a worship service. Rosedale Bible College is located near Columbus, Ohio.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church has announced its Easter service schedule
The following services will be held: Maundy Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9; Good Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 10; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at the Mifflinburg Cemetery; and Easter celebration service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
The church is located at 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgumc.com.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church has announced its Easter service schedule.
A Good Friday Gathering will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the church, 1354 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
A sunrise service will take place at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at the Sunbury Riverfront Amphitheatre, 134 S. Front St., Sunbury.
An Easter Sunday gathering is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at the church.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, hosts S.A.F.E. Singles Group at 5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the lower level of the church.
S.A.F.E. offers support and fellowship, Bible study, social opportunities and events for adults that are single, widowed or divorced, in a casual environment.
For more information, contact the director, Beverly Robinson, at 570-238-0767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.