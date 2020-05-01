“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (I Corinthians 13:7)
I have thought that this is true if you have Godlike love. In my column on loneliness, I pointed out that Godlike love is unconditional. So if we love people unconditionally, we will always feel our love for them and hold them in our heart, preventing us from feeling alone.
But unconditional love is not enough to enable us to bear and endure all things. We must have a love so great and complete that it can bear up under any suffering. Jesus described such a love when he said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.” Now the theologian Richard Niebuhr, said that the love we are to have for God is non-possessive ”eros”. That seems impossible, because ”eros” is romantic love; and romantic love wants to possess the object of its desire. It is possible only if you have given all of your heart and soul and mind to loving the object of your desire. Then there is no self left to be possessive. Rumi expresses this well when he says, “Love is here like the blood in my veins and skin. He has annihilated me and has filled me only with Him. His fire has penetrated all the atoms of my body. Of ‘me’ only my name remains; all the rest is him.”
But how did Rumi get there? He met the famous Sufi Shams, and his life was blown apart. Shams had asked Allah to send him to someone who would understand and practice total love. Allah sent him to Rumi, who immediately recognized the total love in him. Through the person of Shams, Rumi fell in love with Allah totally and without reserve.
Richard Niebuhr also said that “agape”, which I call Godlike love, is compassion. Now I have likened Godlike love to love as caring, flowing out to others from a fountain of love, which I thought of as the unlimited source of God’s love, because God’s love is unlimited. And it is only unlimited love that can cope with whatever seemingly unlimited suffering we may encounter in life. But the ideas that God’s love is unconditional, unlimited and compassionate toward all are merely words which may reach the mind. To reach the heart and the soul we must experience such love for another ourselves. So now I think that we must actually experience such love for God, or for some human being that we love as much as we love God. For Rumi it was Shams. For me it is my wife Ramona. My love for Ramona still so fills my heart with love that, it overflows onto others. Without that overflowing love, the love which cares for others could run dry.
The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr has said that it does not matter if you arrive there first through loving a human being or by loving God. It just matters that you get there. But what does Rohr mean by “there”? I think he means that you love someone or God with all your heart and all your soul and all your mind. That is the way everyone will love in heaven. And it feels heavenly, even here.
