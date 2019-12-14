“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.” (John 14:27)
The Dominican Meister Eckhart advises us to “let go and let be” so we can have repose as God has repose. At first I thought repose may mean rest. But I felt that God is surely active and we should also be active. So I feel repose means peace. But how does letting go and letting be give peace?
I will use the example of the proverb, “Sticks and Stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt you.” to examine one possible meaning. But I will need to refer to the Franciscan Richard Rohr to help me understand. Rohr says you must allow your ego-based Self to die, in order to become your True Self which God created in his own image and thus is like God himself. When words hurt us emotionally, it is usually because our ego is bruised or our pride, which is ego-based, is hurt. That undermines or destroys our peace. Unless we can emotionally let go of that injury and let what was said be, we will not recover our peace. One way of letting go and letting be is by forgiving the person who hurt us with their words. But even better is to not be hurt in the first place by what people say. But as long as your ego is alive this may be impossible.
So what can keep that hurt from happening, and even if it does can enable us to let it go and let it be? I think the answer is love. And I will use the love of a good parent to illustrate. When you love your children as you should, they may do or say things which could hurt you. But you do not stop loving them. And you do not stop forgiving them. You may understand that they acted out of ignorance or the passion of the moment. So you let it go and let it be. Adults also act out of ignorance or the passion of the moment, so we should also let what they say or do go and let it be. Until you do, you will have no peace. It will gnaw at you and undermine or destroy your happiness and peace.
I know a minister who wrote a book that said God will save everyone eventually. One of the elders in his church came to him upset with the book, because he wanted his own father to burn in Hell forever. God forgives and forgets, he lets go and lets be, because he is our heavenly Father who loves us better than any earthly parent. When you really understand and believe that, you know that there is no Hell where God sends people to be tortured forever. God does not bear grudges like humans too often do. It is humans who invent and believe in a Hell, where people they feel deserve it are tortured forever. Yet those inventers of Hell create their own Hell in this life by refusing to forgive like God always does. So that elder was burning in the Hell of his hatred for his own father. We can create our own Hells in this life, but God who lets go and lets be all our mistakes in this life and knows that he will eventually bring all this children home with him in heaven, enjoys peace from that knowledge. And I find repose, from trusting in God’s always forgiving love, trust in someone, is another possible meaning of repose, and is also what faith means. So I find repose in my faith in God’s ultimate salvation of us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.