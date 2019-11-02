Organ recital Sunday
MILTON — An organ recital will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
The recital will feature area musicians. A free-will offering will be collected. Light refreshments will be served.
Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel
NORTHUMBERLAND — A First Sunday Program of Words and Music will be held from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday at Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
The guest poet will be Ann Keeler Evans, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley. Music will be provided by Tom Patton, who recently released a two CDs featuring original songs spanning 40 years.
Patton, owner of the Great Susquehanna Piano Company, is a registered piano technician with the Piano Technicians Guild.
For more information, call 570-473-1688 or visit www.priestleychapel.org.
New Hope Bible Church
MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Alderfer, from the Echo Ranch Bible Camp in Alaska, will speak during a service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
Potter’s House will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church.
Himmelreich speaker
LEWISBURG — The Rev. Glen Bayly will speak from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
The topic will be “God and the Universities: Past, Present and Future.”
Bayly is the co-found of “The Lions’ Den University Report,” a nationally syndicated interview program. Since 2001 he has personally conducted hundreds of interviews with the nation’s leading Christian leaders and educators.
Light refreshments will be served.
All Saints Episcopal Church
SELINSGROVE — Dale Orris and Judy Blee will perform during a service to be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.
Blee is a retired musical educator, having taught for 37 years in the Lewisburg Area School District. She is active as an organ substitute for area churches.
A trumpeter, she is a founding member of the former Buffalo Valley Brass Band. She is a member of the Penn Central Wind Band and the Milton Area Community Band.
Orris is a former music educator in the Lewisburg Area School District and has served as principal trumpet of the Williamsport Symphony since 1995.
He has toured as lead and jazz trumpeter with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and the Buddy Rich Big Band. He has performed with artists such as Natalie Cole, Mannheim Steamroller, Aretha Franklin and the Temptations.
He currently teaches trumpet at Bucknell University and Lycoming College.
Free meal/matinee
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., Milton, will host a free meal and matinees Sunday, Nov. 17.
The meal will be served at 2 p.m. and the movie, “Breakthrough” shown at 3 p.m.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Beavertown God’s Missionary Church
BEAVERTOWN — Revival services will be held through Nov. Sunday at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, located just off of Route 522 between Middleburg and Beavertown.
Service times will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.mm. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. David Spivey, of Galax, Va., will minister, with gospel music provided by the Benjamin McDowell family of Hobe Sound, Fla.
Mooresburg Presbyterian Church
MOORESBURG — Re-Creation will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
The program will honor veterans, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
