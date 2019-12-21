I have mailed this greeting to friends and relatives with a family picture. Some of you may have received it in the mail. That one included a picture of our family. Each year, I review the previous 12 months. This one is a little different and only addressed a few things. I do not want to dwell on the difficult days and months that found their way to Spangler Street in New Berlin. I will try to be short. I don’t think you associate that word with me, but I am only 5-feet, 3 1/2-inches tall. I have always been short. Just a little play on words there.
January was when I finished chemotherapy. In February I began radiation. Things didn’t go as expected, and other surgeries ensued. I am recovering slowly from the last one in November. My life was changed by cancer.
Nov. 1 changed my life forever in an even more drastic way. The love of my life, my precious Paul went to Heaven without me. This pain is the worst thing that has ever happened to me. Paul and I were made to be one by God on Oct. 7, 1961. Half of me is gone, and that is exactly the way I feel.
A friend sent me a poem today about a loved one spending his first Christmas in Heaven. It made me shed a few tears, but I am happy for Paul, who has no more hospital stays, no earthly pain or worries, and he is not fighting for every breath he takes.
It was such a blessing to have had Paul in my life for 58 years. There could have been no more perfect husband for me. That’s what makes it so hard; but I know I will see him in glory one day. Let me tell you, I have been and continue to be blessed by the love of my savior, Jesus Christ. He is my hope, my joy, and my peace. Our family is steadfast in their love for me and for each other. They are ready and willing to step forward for any needs.
In March, we celebrated my 75th birthday. I asked for a dress-up photo shoot with the whole family. Paul then asked for individual pictures of each family member with him alone. He told me he wanted them all displayed at his funeral.
No one knows when they will leave this earth. Even though Paul has been very ill for a long time, I still didn’t expect it. I was planning to have a frame made for those 17 individual pictures. The process was begun, but not completed by the time of his passing. The girls displayed those pictures at his funeral only a few months later.
Paul and Betty Blyler had two children, Renee (and Barry) Vonada; and Paula (and Duane) Okkerse. Renee’s children: Dan (and Sherry) Faust, Amelia, Conner, and Deacon; and Drew (and Autumn) Faust, Sadie and Molly. Paula’s Daughter: Vivian (and Anthony) Guy.
I thank you all sincerely and lovingly for your cards, prayers, and love shown to us.
There is a folk tale about three trees. I will speak of two of them for a moment. One wanted to grow up to become a treasure box, and be filled with valuable things. One wanted to grow up to be the greatest tree of all time, so people around the earth will look up at it and think of God.
The first tree was disappointed to be made into a feed box for animals. It was made into the manger that held the best treasure the world has ever known, the Lord Jesus Christ. The other tree was cut down and made into a rugged cross. Though that tree was also disappointed, it became the cross which held our savior, Jesus Christ, when he died on the cross to take the punishment of death that was due for the sin of we mortals.
More people have looked to this tree than any other. It was the tree that held the giver of eternal life through the precious blood of the Son of God. Jesus willingly went from the manger to the cross. Then he arose from the grave so that we may also have New Life through him.
May your 2020 be filled with mercy, grace and hope. More than any you have ever known before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.