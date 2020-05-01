Yesterday was “May Day.” I never witnessed one in our area, but I saw one beautifully done on horseback at the Dolly Parton Dixie Stampede in Branson, Mo. a few years ago.
May Day has from ancient times been celebrated in many European countries as a spring festival. It is a celebration of warmed earth and newly-sown seeds, newborn animals and newly-hatched chick, new leaves, and the May flowers, brought by April showers, of course.
The Maypole, once from a hawthorn tree, could also be an oak, birch or elm. Sometimes they were painted and some elaborately decorated; then having ribbons of all colors attached to the top and hanging down to the ground.
A famous maypole in England in 1661 stood 134 feet high. Sometimes the maypoles stood till they rotted away. In some areas of England, it was a custom for young people on May Day morning to bathe their faces in May dew. Some superstitions of this behavior were that it cured neck ailments, or made one more beautiful or handsome, and some hoped it would cure freckles.
Lei Day will not be celebrated in Hawaii this year, but traditionally they give leis to each other on May Day. In Germany, one tradition once was for a young gentleman to secretly plant a decorated birch tree in front of the window of the girl he loves. I can’t figure this one out, mainly the word “secretly.” The parents’ surprise of having a hole dug in yards amuses me. It may be like “secret” bridal showers in our culture. Everybody knows.
An interesting ritual in ancient France was to lead cows in parades with many flowers attached to their tails. As people tried to touch the cows passing by, they believed it would bring them good luck.
With a stretch of the imagination, some of these activities go with our Easter and Memorial Day celebrations, as well as town festivals and parades, I suppose. The flowers in parades are abundant, and they decorate everything from floats to children, to horses and cars.
This makes me think of Milton parades. There are other towns where there is dressing up, decorating floats and throwing out candy for the observing children. For Milton it culminates with crowing of the queen.
A personal May Day, I well remember, wasn’t celebrated in any of those ways. Our second daughter was due on May 1. I approached the date with much anticipation. Though she didn’t arrive that day, I celebrated May Day by working in my flower/rock garden. She didn’t arrive until May 11.
I was surprised to learn interesting things about the nautical term “May Day.” It is from the French word m’aider, which translates literally “come help.” It dates back to the 1927 International Radio Telegraph Convention when its use was codified. The term is used, as you know, to acknowledge extreme distress. It is used internationally, but the Coast Guard has priority on the term, and has quick response to distress requests. They try to educate others in the proper use, but say it is often used incorrectly.
Another thing about the United States Coast Guard that caught my attention is its motto: “Semper Paratus – Always Ready.” This is what I believe the Lord is saying to us at this very hour…. Watch and pray and be ready! It doesn’t matter what day of the year, the Lord is ready to hear and help. We who love the Lord need to be ready to help others in distress whenever we can: physical, emotional, or spiritual. We have been seeing this message in action these past few months. Thanks to you who have gone above and beyond helping others.
I was blessed as I read Isaiah 41 this week. I remembered a song from 1975 by Bill Gaither Music Company, so I was shouting this song around the house all week. This is the Time I must Sing. “I have tasted of freedom, I can go where He’s leading, For shackles can hold me no more; I have learned of life’s essence, for I stand in His presence, And sing with my heart: ‘He is Lord.’ There are days filled with sorrow and plans for tomorrow, But this is the time I must sing. And I know there’s a reason why in His own season God gives me a song I can sing. Keep silent ye mountains, ye fields and ye fountains, For this is the time I must sing. It’s the time to sing praises to the Rock of the Ages, For this is the time I must sing.”
We always need to be ready. Bad things happen in this world, but Paula, second daughter from a few paragraphs ago told me one time: “God never says “oops.” He is in total control of everything that happens in our lives and in the whole world! This is Biblical truth, and even when things don’t appear to be in control, God does not change. He is the same, yesterday, today, and forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.