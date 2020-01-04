“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16) My preacher said in his Sunday sermon that this light that we are to let shine should be a refection of God’s nature, as we have received it from him. That was a good insight into the nature of the light we should let shine. But as I thought about it, I encountered the problem Paul points out in I Corinthians 13:12, “For now we see in the mirror dimly.” So what is the nature of God? If you see God’s nature as righteous, you may deal with others on the basis of whether you think they are righteous. But Romans 3:22-23 says, “For there is no distinction; since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, they are justified by his grace as a gift.” We reflect that gift from God by accepting fellow sinners gracefully, as our free gift of grace to them. If you believe in a judgmental God, you may feel free to judge others, although Jesus clearly said in Matthew 7:1, “Judge not,” and in verse 5 that you should “first work on taking the log out of your own eye.” If you believe that God only forgives some sins, you may feel that you only have to forgive some things people do. But God’s free gift of grace forgives everyone for all their sins, actually even before they commit them, and forever. So we can reflect God’s free gift of grace to us by always giving everyone our complete forgiveness. If you think of God as holy, you may justify him doing anything to people who do not respect his holiness, including punishing people in hell forever. But God’s holiness is his completely loving nature. So anything unloving is unholy. I John 4:8 says, “God is love.” God’s very nature is love. I John 4:11 says, “Beloved, if God loved us, we also ought to love one another.” We should reflect God’s love by loving others. But even here, we may not understand completely. We may think God’s love is conditional, based on whether we have faith, or ask for forgiveness for our sins, or repent, or any number of other conditions we might think up. But God’s very nature is love, so he will never stop loving anyone. Indeed, he will never stop loving anything he has created. God’s love is unconditional, so we reflect God’s unconditional love when we love everyone unconditionally. But even here, we may misunderstand God’s love. It is not romantic love, which may not be reliable. It is compassion, or I like to say “caring love.” God cares about everyone and everything he created, even his enemies. That is why it says in Matthew 5:45 that “He makes the sun to shine on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” So the good works that we are to let shine to glorify God, are works of loving care for everyone, and all of God’s creation.
