Ash Wednesday service
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will host an Ash Wednesday Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Unitarian church hosting speaker
LEWISBURG — Susan Chlebowski will present “Children in a Changing World” during a program being presented by the Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
A certified Montessori teacher, Chlebowski will speak on risks posted to children through the destruction of the ecosystem.
A time of coffee and conversation will precede the program.
For more information, contact Arden Miller at jpuufinfo@gmail.com or 570-374-5369.
Lenten Bible School
LEWISBURG — Lenten Bible School will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays, March 1, 15 and 29, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The school is open to children ages 3 to 10. Participants will learn about Jesus’ Palm Sunday ride into Jerusalem, the Last Supper and Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Stories, games, crafts and music will be included. A light meal will be served for families.
For more information or to register, call the church office at 570-523-0162 by Monday, Feb. 24.
Church selling candy
MILLMONT — Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church is selling easter candy.
Orders will be available for pickup at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, March 2 through April 6.
Chocolate-covered peanut butter and coconut cream eggs will be available for $1 each or $5 per tray of six. Bags of chocolate covered pretzels will be available for $2.50 per bag.
Orders are due by noon Sundays, March 1 through April 5.
For more information or to place an order, call 570-922-1860 or email culc@dejazzd.com.
Kidz announce schedule
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its February performance schedule.
The puppet team will appear at:
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Puppet Dinner Theater at the Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Saturday evening, Feb. 22, at Christ Church, Beaver Springs.
• 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Christ Church, Beaver Springs.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
Church to host auction
MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren will host its annual auction Saturday, March 7, at 46 Brethren Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45.
The food stand opens at 3 p.m. and visitors may preview silent auction tables. Live bidding begins at 4 with Auctioneer Jeremy Waite.
Past auction items have included everything from baked goods to hand-crafted items, plants, tickets to events, tools, quilts, furniture, themed baskets, antiques, artwork and cabin trips. Proceeds benefit the building debt retirement.
Call 570-966-1183 for more information.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, hosts S.A.F.E. Singles Group at 5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the lower level of the church.
S.A.F.E. offers support and fellowship, Bible study, social opportunities and events for adults that are single, widowed or divorced, in a casual environment.
For more information, contact the director, Beverly Robinson, at 570-238-0767.
