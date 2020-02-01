“Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Master is able to make him stand. (Romans 14:4)
Having a strong back means standing up for what you believe to be right. That means living with integrity in your own life. It also means having the courage to speak up for what you believe to be right, despite the possible cost to you.
But having a soft front has to do with how you stand up and speak up for what you believe in. It means not trying to impose your beliefs onto people who disagree with you, by angry confrontation or, even worse, by persecution of some sort. Some people think “the end justifies the means.” But you do not always achieve the end, no matter what the means. Then you are left only with the means. The truth is that both the end and the means should be right. And in my mind that means both the end and the means should be loving, at least in the sense of truly caring about who or what will be affected by the means and the end.
If you are interested in winning someone over to your viewpoint, you are more likely to succeed by engaging them in a full and friendly dialogue than by an angry or forceful confrontation, which may only drive them away into their corner, where they will try to defend against you and your ideas. If you try to pass laws against what they feel is wrong, you may foster rebellion against those laws. If you persecute those who disagree, you may start a war like the 30 Years War in Europe where Protestants killed Roman Catholics and visa versa, and even killed other Protestants they disagreed with, like the Anabaptists, who we may know as Amish, and Mennonites.
For many more years the Anabaptists were persecuted, which is why so many sought refuge in Pennsylvania where William Penn and the Quakers granted freedom of religion, perhaps because they also fled persecution in other countries. It is ironic that those peaceful faiths seemed to be so persecuted. But perhaps I should not be surprised that gentle, peaceful people like the Anabaptists and Quakers were persecuted and killed, since Jesus, who was gentle and peaceful, was crucified.
Paul makes it clear that we have no right to judge others, even if our reason is that we are afraid they will not be saved unless they agree with us. Those who justify persecution to save people, have too little faith in God’s loving grace, which Paul says “is able to make him stand.” If we reject or persecute others who disagree with us, we could be working against God, instead of for God, who is love, unconditional love.
Like many of Paul’s letters he is writing to bring peace between Christians fighting with other. Disagreements continue today between Christians and also faiths like Judaism and Islam, who worship the same God as Christians. The fighting does not depend on what faith it is, it depends on how fractious factions influence individuals in those faiths. Christians have 38,000 denominations in this country. And Islam has Sunnis, Shiites, ISIS, and the Taliban fighting each other.
