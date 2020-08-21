Have you seen those special local network news items about sunflowers? Acres of fields with the beauties can be seen. Owners are inviting people to come have pictures taken with the sunflowers. Some places locally sell them for very reasonable prices. Perhaps some of you have gone to see and explore.
I love seeing fields of them commercially grown. They are usually shorter than the garden variety. The big fields are beautiful. Some years, there were several fields of them in White Deer Township near where we lived. I know nothing of the plant varieties. I found on the internet that the large gray striped seeds, used for eating, make about 25 percent of sunflower crops and the other 75 percent is for sunflower oil.
Worldwide more than 5 million metric tons of sunflower seeds are grown every year. The types of sunflowers grown as a food crop are known as non-oil seed sunflowers. These produce larger black and white striped seeds, which are either sold plain or roasted.
Our sunflowers are almost over. I didn’t plant any, they come up from bird food. Some of them are at entirely different locations. How do they get there? I suspect the birds drop some on their way back to the nest. I haven’t seen any birds flying around with shovels.
When our girls were young, we always put sunflowers into our garden. One summer, Renee, about age 11, decided to perform a wedding in our backyard. Her sister, Paula, 7, was to marry the neighbor, Phil, 6. The bride was dressed in sheer curtains, with a lace tablecloth headpiece. She carried a large sunflower (free of its seeds) having garden flowers and ribbons hanging from the seed holes. The other neighbor kids were in the wedding party. Noel Beaver and the groom’s sisters were bridesmaids. Neighbor boys were groomsmen. After the wedding, of course, there was a “reception” with loads of junk food. I have pictures, much to the chagrin of all the “wedding” participants. There will be no wedding with our few sunflowers this summer, but memories still abound.
I didn’t find out everything I need to know if I were writing a term paper, but I did find some interesting information. Did you know that the sunflower is a photo-tropic flower when the plant is in the bud stage? This means that it tends to follow the movement of the sun from east in the morning to west in the afternoon. Once the flower opens, most sunflowers face east. The Bible says we are to be looking for Jesus in the Eastern skies. So these flowers are here for a short time, and look to the east. For the relatively short time I am here on this earth, I want to be faithfully looking for Christ to return in the Eastern Skies.
I learned some other interesting facts. The tallest sunflower grown was 25 feet tall. The largest sunflower head on record measured 32 1/2 inches. Sunflowers are a good bee plant, as they provide hive bees with large quantities of wax and nectar. Sunflowers, when the stalks are dry, are as hard as most woods and therefore make an excellent fire. Shredded stalks make good mulching material.
Flowers are so beautiful for us to enjoy, but they live such a short time. The Bible says the same is true for people, as I alluded above. I Peter 1:23, “All flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, and its flower falls away,” but the next verse is so reassuring: “But the word of the Lord endures forever.” That is why I think it is important to take note of what God says, because it will endure forever. Psalm 103:16-17 say it much the same. “As for man, his days are like grass, as a flower of the field, so he flourishes. For the wind passes over it and it is gone and its place remembers it no more. But the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and His righteousness to children’s children.”
So, I want to enjoy my flowers for the short time they bloom, and I enjoy my short time here on earth with all the blessings God gives me, especially the joy of knowing Jesus Christ as my personal Savior. Sunflowers will fade away, but Son followers will live forever.
