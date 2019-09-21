My first encounter with an officer was in our one-room schoolhouse in the early 50s. I thought his name was Trooper Parker. In recent years, I met Trooper Parker i.e. Magistrate Parker, and he said he would have been much too young to be my Trooper Parker. Well, an unnamed trooper was an officer who spoke in schools about safety.
My most recent encounter was about eight years ago in Watsontown. I saw him sitting on the left as I entered town, glanced at my speedometer, and took my foot off the throttle. The nice officer followed me through town, because there was no place to pull over. When he came to my window, he asked me if I knew how fast I was going in the 35 mph zone. I did, and told him exactly what it was. He checked my registration and drivers license and said, “The next time you come through our town, would you please be more considerate and slow down?” I said, “I appreciated his nice manner, and we older ladies really appreciate polite officers. Thank you.” Sandy, my sister-in-law and passenger said she couldn’t believe I really said that. It was the truth!
I embarrassed her another time when we were driving from Niagara Falls, Ontario, heading for Lake Erie. I got in the Customs line for large trucks only. Several officers got me turned around and trucks held back until I crossed four lanes of trucks to get into the first automobile line, which they had saved for me. The officers acted like it wasn’t terribly unusual, but the truckers didn’t take it as kindly.
Before GPS, I traveled a lot, two times I lost my orientation in Manhattan, N.Y., at about midnight, but that is another story.
Having been a teacher for many years, I have talked with officers at student programs and sometimes for problems with my students. One time I looked out the window to see an officer carrying one of my students under his arm. I had referred him to the office, and he ran away from school.
Paul and I were stopped for the first time in Old Lycoming County near Williamsport when coming home celebrating our 16th wedding anniversary. We had just commented, “Everyone is passing us, and we’re 5 mph over the speed limit. Just look at that!” We were then pulled over in a McDonald’s parking lot. Instead of eating, we just headed home with our speeding ticket.
Many used to get stopped in Hartleton on Route 45, where there was a speed trap for years. Charlie Buttorf had a snowmobile/motorcycle shop, and a sign saying, “Speed Trap.” The police didn’t like it, but it was on his business marquee, and apparently they couldn’t order him to take it down.
As I was driving home from visiting a dear friend in Laurelton, I looked at my speedometer as I went past Charlie’s sign. I was going significantly over the limit. As I looked down and took my foot off the throttle, I saw blue flashing lights. I didn’t even wait for him to catch up, I just pulled off the road. That was a hefty fine, plus I got three points on my drivers license.
My readers can all probably tell of times you were speeding and didn’t get a ticket! Me too! I don’t hit the road with the same intensity as when I was younger, but I still speed sometimes and look down to see how fast I had been going. On interstates, I’m happy to use cruise control to avoid that problem.
Other than traffic, I have had little contact with police. I wrote an anthrax story some time ago, where a police officer delivered my book to my friend, Leslie, in Howell, N.J., just after 9/11. I had the wrong address and it was delivered to her neighbor, a police officer, instead. It caused no small stir in the Howell Post Office. I was informed I passed the FBI checkup.
I also had conversations with an officer in Michigan City, Ind., many years ago when I had the privilege of helping my friend whose daughter had run away. She was in jail waiting for us to pick her up. What an unusual experience for this sheltered country girl.
The Bible says we need someone to make sure the laws are followed, and that we should respect and obey them. That’s not a problem for me. I do respect and obey to my best ability. But the ultimate authority is God himself, and he has some things to say about walking the straight and narrow. With him there are no fines or tickets, or points; but he does care! Of course, sometimes there are prices to be paid simply because one thing follows another in the natural order of things. I literally thank the Lord that he goes with me at home and when I travel, because it is a jungle out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.