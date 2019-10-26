I’ve been working to bring in flowers I took outside in the spring. In 2007, I bought my dad’s 4-foot wooden stepladder at his estate sale. I have always used a small child’s plastic swimming pool with a plant light across it. This year, I made shelves onto Dad’s stepladder, and they fit nicely under a bedroom window.
Don’t send me flowers when I die. I love flowers, especially yellow roses and Queen Anne’s lace. I am fond many. For those of you who bring me flowers, thank you. I cut bouquets from our yard regularly. Although sending flowers to a funeral is respectful, a memorial to a charity is good too.
Once when Dan was 9, Drew was 8, we went shopping for Christmas gifts. With the money Dan had, he bought me three silk carnations. I still have them on my dresser and enjoy them every day. Andrew often picked wild flowers for me often. On our walks, Vivian picked wildflowers to put in my hair. I love being the grandmother of these treasures.
Just last Christmas, great grandson, Conner, bought me a silk rose at Secret Christmas Shop at school. He is 9, just like his dad was. He melted my heart.
When our girls were little, they picked hands full of “Johnny Jump-ups” (wild violets), Did you know they are edible? I like the stems, leaves and flowers in salads. They also picked dandelions, lily of the valley, black-eyed Susans, blue bells (Paul’s favorites), and my favorite, “wild carrot.” (Queen Anne’s lace). I always got a vase and displayed them. I still do that with great grandchildren. If you put Queen Anne’s lace in colored water, the flowers will become that color.
A fun time with dandelions on our regular walks is to blow the little parachutes from a flower seeds. We do the same with milk weed pods. You have all probably done that too. We also liked mountain laurel, Pennsylvania’s state flower.
As our girls grew up in Mazeppa, Aunt Margaret lived next door. She was diligent with her flower beds. I learned a lot from her. She admired the results of her work when they were blooming and always protected them from Paul’s lawn mower and truck. She talked to him every year about not mowing down flower plants after blooming because the stems sent food to the roots before they were finished.
Her flowers were on a narrow strip between our driveways. I liked the tulips and peonies best, but there were autumn lilies and Easter flowers too. Her lilac and snowball bushes alongside her house, I enjoyed from our kitchen window.
We had a parade every year on Memorial Day Sunday. In those days it started in front of our house. The girls carried a bouquet of our flowers walking with neighborhood kids to the graveyard by the two churches. Some years, I pulled them with a few nieces and nephews in our large wagon.
It was from our neighbor, George Baumer, I first learned about 4 o’clocks, flowers that opened each day around 4. We took seeds along to Sunrise Road, as well as peonies, lilacs, rose of Sharon, and some annuals. Aunt Margaret gave us many starts.
I spent most of my college years in Mazeppa, graduating in May 1978 with a Sunrise Road address. One of my favorite things has always been writing. In one of my college composition courses, we were to write about our front door. I loved our home in Mazeppa. We moved to Sunrise Road in November, 1977 and had a fire in our newly built home in May, just a week before graduation. Paul’s grandfather passed away the same week as our fire. We then moved in with Paul’s widowed grandmother, who only lived a mile away, while our home was being made livable. Tune in next time, I’m not finished with flowers.
The Bible says in Song of Solomon 2:11-12, “For behold, the winter is past; the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth, the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land.” My friend Ruth Swartz Hauger used to sing this song when we went together to do skits and sing at church events. There is a good message in this song.
“Little flowers never worry
When the wind begins to blow.And they never, never cry
When the rain begins to fall.
Though, it’s wet and oh so cold,
Soon the sun will shine again.
And they’ll smile unto the world,
For their beauty to behold.
So, let it rain, let it rain, let it pour,
Little trouble keep on knocking on my door,
If we’ll learn the right from wrong,
It will help to make us strong.
When the clouds begin to gather
And the wind begins to blow,
Little flowers don’t complain,
Though they’re tossing to and fro.
So I guess they learned the secret,
that only little flowers know
If it never never rains
Then we’ll never never grow.”
