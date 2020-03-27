With more people confined to home, you may be completing a lot of projects. As I wrote last week, my health isn’t so good to be doing physical work, but I am enjoying my study of the land of Israel immensely. I am planning to join a group to go in November. I was not well enough to go on their previous one. I got all my books and maps out that I had started to peruse back then. Since I am not able to do my favorite physical projects, studying fits perfectly for me. Three books are open in front of me. My Bible, history books, and maps. I could study them for five or six hours before I get tired (never bored).
If I were well, I would be doing some kind of sewing. Mother taught me how to use a treadle sewing machine when I was very young. With your foot, you peddle a metal “treadle” on the lowest part of the machine. At the same time you guide the fabric under the foot-feed as the needle goes up and down and catches thread that was wound on the bobbin. Our bobbin was a rod about 1 ¼ inches.
I used this kind of machine even after I was married. In 4-H when I was 11, I made my skirt from blue and white cotton chicken feed bags. I wore it to school in ninth and 10th grades. It was a positive experience even though I didn’t earn a blue ribbon, I got a red ribbon and a great deal of satisfaction.
Then I had ninth-grade home economics. The sewing portion was to make a blouse. Mine was made from a paisley print (chicken feed bag) That was my first use of an electric machine. I could do nothing to suit that teacher. I got a “D” on the project after she made me tear it apart so many times it had bare spots What a negative experience. I was not about to hold that opinion about sewing. For graduation I made my own yellow dress and reversible jacket.
From her I learned a lot about teaching people to sew. Three of my sewing students became professional seamstresses. Even those who didn’t continue with the skill, I don’t think I humiliated anyone. My rule was: If it needs redone, I will rip it out for them so they don’t become discouraged.
Eventually I got a generic electric machine for $39 in 1963. It went backward and forward. I used it for 12 years. Then I spent $99 and got a Sears Kenmore which also zigzagged. I still have that machine. In the ‘60s -’80s I made most of the clothing my family wore, including coats, suits, trousers, pajamas, etc. I made many dolls, doll clothes, stuffed animals, draperies, furniture covers, tablecloths, and more than 30 quillows. From home I also sewed professionally. And several fabric stores had me make fashions for displays,
A number of years ago, I got a machine which was computerized for embroidery. I don’t use it as much as I thought I would. At first I used it a lot. I thought in my old age I’d make things galore on my expensive sewing machine – well, still might. I’m not old yet. I still find sewing relaxing and fulfilling, but frequently feel I can’t take time to do it.
Besides linear and decorative sewing, my mother taught me to crochet. I liked doing doilies, and still do. I also added afghans to the list and made about 30 bed-sized ones plus many baby afghans and all sizes of sweaters.
One of my childhood neighbors, Nettie Klingler, taught me to tat. She did extraordinary things. I only learned the basics. I can still do them, but I wish I had learned the advanced things she knew. I bought a book to learn more tatting skills, maybe I’ll add that knowledge in my old age. Dear me, my old age schedule is filling up. I tried knitting, but it is too slow for me. Maybe when I get older…
I wouldn’t mind if I don’t live to “old age.” I’m ready to get a new robe and be in the presence of Jesus. That one I won’t have to make myself, nor do I have to shop for it. Jesus bought it for me with his blood when he paid the cost for my redemption. The Bible teaches: The punishment for sin is death, but the gift of salvation when we repent and come to Christ is free. Eternal life costs me (put your name here) nothing. It cost Jesus his life! But God raised him from the dead to show that the sacrifice of his son, Jesus, was accepted to purchase salvation for we sinners, life everlasting.
While I am here I’m thankful for the people who taught me the skill of sewing. I live thankfully every day for the love of Jesus Christ and for his word, the Holy Bible.
Life with him is colorful, exciting, and fits perfectly.
