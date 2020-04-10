This Easter will be like none other we have experienced in our lifetime. There are many local churches which are doing things differently because of quarantine. Some, as my Winfield Baptist Church, will be live streaming the Resurrection celebration. Others are having outdoor services with people staying in their vehicles. My nephew, Jeremy, lives and preaches in Illinois. I miss him a lot and rarely get to hear him preach; but now, I can watch him live in real time from Illinois. Many things are an inconvenience these days, but there are some very exciting blessings.
As a child, I attended Reformed, United Church of Christ, in Kratzerville. My most memorable Easter Sunday was the one when I joined church and took my first communion. We then had a picture taken as a group. We had been to a series of lessons called “catechize” in preparation for this. The Catechize lessons were interesting to me. We had to memorize a lot of things, which included: The Lord’s Prayer, The Apostle’s Creed, the Beatitudes, and Psalm 23. We learned the meaning of every fascinating picture in the stained glass windows.
After church on Easter each year, my Grandpa Stimmel would be at the house when we got home. That wasn’t different from other Sundays. He lived less than two miles away. Although he never had a car, he walked to our house for dinner every Sunday. After dinner, my grandpa and my dad often went to neighboring farms to shoe horses. It was my exciting privilege to go along sometimes. But they didn’t shoe horses on Easter.
Instead, we hunted eggs in our yard. My parents hid them over and over, until the eggs were well cracked, then we kids hid them for each other a few times. Easter traditions were much the same for our children, except in the church we attended, they didn’t have catechize nor a formal class joining church. Knowing all the facts, being able to memorize scripture and creeds, and understanding the lesson book were not equivalent to knowing Jesus Christ as savior; but I think new converts to Christ should have these lessons.
All the years with our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, we went to Blyler’s for Easter dinner and Hollenbach’s for supper. When Renee and Paula were little, there was a church Easter egg hunt too. We also hid eggs in our backyard over and over. Kids always enjoyed hiding them for each other too.
The places for family events have changed. We still do a large Blyler and Hollenbach get-together. This year is different, of course, the gatherings will not happen.
The best thing about Easter is still that Jesus is alive! We celebrate that fact every day but it is certainly more pronounced this time of year. I have often taught Palm Sunday and Resurrection Sunday children’s lessons, teaching children about the crucifixion and resurrection. I think “Heaven” is a hard thing for some children to understand. Because people die and go to heaven, it can be confusing. Even adults might have trouble with “everlasting life” and how long that really is (never ending).
Young children don’t have enough years in their past to even comprehend being 30 or 50, let alone eternity. It would be hard for them to factor in “Streets of Gold,” the “Tree of Life” and other Biblical truths of Heaven. I focus on things that children identified as troublesome or scary here on earth and extend the concept of Heaven as a place where none of these things will be. Their fears: being alone, darkness, bullies, sickness, getting hurt or being in an accident, going to the doctor or hospital and getting lost. Things they don’t like: being bored, going to school, taking naps and eating things they don’t like. Of course, the most important factor is that Jesus Christ is here, and I want to make that practical for the children.
All those things might be practical for adults too. One thing we can’t leave out for any age is that we all have sinned, and sin will keep us from Heaven. But confessing sin and believing in the redeeming work of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary is what makes us ready for this perfect place. We discuss this in “kid” language, but our memory verse is big time stuff for children and adults. Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin (punishment for sin) is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus the Lord.” Jesus never sinned, so he did not have to pay the sin penalty. He took our place by dying on the cross and paying our death penalty.
Any time of the year is good for remembering this, but we’ll keep learning more about Jesus, building precious memories, and blessing each others with love, joy and comforting words of Eternal Life. Happy Resurrection Sunday to you all.
