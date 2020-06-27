In 1995, I explored many interesting locations in Pennsylvania for a class report. One place was the Hanover Shoe Farms. The experience and learning about the world’s leading horse breeder of harness racing fit my recurring theme about horses.
I have loved horses since growing up with them. The horses I have come to love and know are what some people would call “plugs” I suppose. Our horses were rarely “registered.” We had work horses and riding horses, but we didn’t “show” them or enter them in any contests. I know little about professional horses. Hanover Shoe Farms changed that for me in this one particular kind: Standard-bred horses.
To get to Hanover Shoe Farms where professional racing horses are bred and raised to the age when training begins for harness racing. We passed through Gettysburg. We passed and mused about the battlefield; but having been there before, we passed up the opportunity this time.
We did entertain a notion to check out the apple crop. It was picking time. The machinery and operation is most fascinating. The thing that struck me most was that they did the actual picking of apples by hand! In the back of my mind in this modern age, I thought there would be an “apple tree picker.” the home of Rice Fruit Company in Adams County was founded in 1913. You can find out more at www.ricefruit.com. In the more than 100 years, they have been diligent in embracing new technologies, while also staying true to their heritage.
Musselman’s today has many farms growing apples for their products. Some are in Pennsylvania. Mount Holly Springs boasts more than 17,000 acres of apple orchards. The Musselman company started in the early 1900s.
We now arrived at Hanover Shoe Farms, which is an enormous operation. There were several thousand acres spread out in the Hanover area. There were more than one thousand horses on over 3,000 acres in York and Adams counties. One farm is strictly for the mares which will foal in the future. One farm for the colts between 6 and 18 months. One is for the stallions, which is the one we visited. The stallions are very expensive, very famous, and treated with respect. They have garnered millions of dollars in their careers and sired many winning colts.
On the same farm, they bring mares which are selected to bear the colts of these famous horses. Many mares are owned by the Hanover Shoe Farms Corporation, but others may bring mares to the Farm as well. The cost to the mare’s owner for this service is from several thousand to as 35,000 or higher. The mares are then taken back to the “mares in waiting” farm. When the foals are born, they and their mothers are brought to this farm once again to quietly raise their young.
At about 6 months, the mothers are led from the stalls with the young happily following behind. The mother is led to a truck. As the mother passes the ramp, the colt is forced on to the truck. We watched as 7 colts were loaded. It was sad to hear the mothers crying out (all at once) and the colts calling back while simultaneously having little fights with their loaded “friends.” The colts are then taken to the training farm where they are trained for one year. Then they are sold at auction to the highest bidder.
Traveling, exploring and experiencing new things is my cup of tea. The saying that it is always great to come home again is certainly true when you love where you are. I love New Berlin and the surrounding area for sure. I love my state, and I love my country. I get perplexed sometimes about attitudes and sinfulness in this country and around the world, but this is not my real home.
“This World is not my Home” by Albert E. Brumley has been sung by many vocalists through the years.
“This world is not my home I’m just a passing through — My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue — The angels beckon me from heaven’s open door — And I can’t feel at home in this world anymore
“Oh lord you know I have no friend like you — If heaven’s not my home then Lord what will I do — The angels beckon me from heaven’s open door — And I can’t feel at home in this world anymore”
This often-quoted verse is very appropriate in our day. 2 Chronicles 7:14 14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
