There’s a lot of fear flying through the airwaves these days. It is my hope to help you see the protection and love of God in these perilous days. Angels are a topic of great opinion. I would like for us to look at angels in regard to the times in which we live. Angels are all around us, but their presence is a gift of God. Angels do not make decisions for us, and they are not at our beck and call. You might not like this, but they are not our relatives either.
My first memory of angels is from Bible lessons in Sunday school. An angel came to Mary to tell her she would be the mother of the Son of God. Angels came to Old Testament believers, judges, leaders and prophets.
A misconception of angels is that they are female. The Bible refers to them as an all-inclusive “he,” but I believe they have no gender. Although the Bible names a few, such as Michael and Gabriel, the most popular angels are those that announced Jesus’ birth to the Shepherds. As a Christmas gift in Sunday school one year, I got a 6x9-inch puzzle of an angel guiding a little boy and girl and protecting them from a broken bridge over tempestuous water. I still have it with it’s battered pieces. I believe it speaks of God’s care for us, his children, in trials – the tempestuous sea of our daily lives, and daily news.
Angels have become more popular over the years. People collect them as jewelry or ornaments for the home. In recent years, they aren’t necessarily a Christian phenomenon; non-believers enjoy them for their ornamental and beautiful significance.
Misconception 2: Many people, even some Christians I know, believe their loved ones become angels when they die. Angels were created by God. People were created by God in the womb and birthed by humans. When we die, we remain people. We do not change into angels. It’s curious to me that some people believe in angels who don’t believe in Jesus Christ as the only savior from our sin.
When the Bible speaks of angels, it is not always cute and fuzzy. Satan was once an angel too. He was cast out of Heaven (Isaiah, chapter 14) because he wanted to take God’s place. Satan has angels too. The Bible calls them demons. They are the angels who joined Lucifer in trying to replace God and then were cast out of heaven.
In Revelation, we learn God’s angels will open some very unpleasant vials upon the earth in the future. The good news is that the end of the book has been written. God has already won, and that means believers in Christ are on the winning team. I do believe angels are all around us, I believe God’s angels help shield us from dilemmas and dangers sometimes. But other times God lets us go through “fiery trials’ for our good and for God’s eternal purposes. I’m thankful for these guardian angels and have heard many stories about them. It is still best to put trust in the God of the Universe, who has set all things under his feet. By him and for him, all things consist.
There is nothing wrong with learning about angels. But they are not pretty children and ladies. This is the way they are presented in church programs with their tinsel and adorable wings. While doing this, be sure to teach the children spiritual, Biblical truths. Angels in our lives are a gift. But let’s not worship the gift, but the giver, God. Let’s celebrate the King of Kings and Lord of Lords who arrived to earth as a baby so he could live the only perfect life ever. He did not deserve to die, but he willingly took the punishment for our sins.
On the subject of fear, I will be short and to the point. Here is what God says in Isiah 43:1-3. “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by my name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”
And this wonderful verse which has given me peace and comfort many, many times. II Timothy 1:7. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-control.” My beloved one has my name written in the palm of his hand.
Do not fear what man (or coronavirus) can do to you, trust in Jesus. May you have a blessed Holy week.
