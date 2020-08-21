“For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy on all. (Romans 11:32)
Paul started his spiritual journey as a very zealous Pharisee trying to earn his salvation through his good works. But he eventually realized that was impossible. So in Romans 3:20 he writes, “No human being will be justified in His sight by works of the law.”
Fortunately, Paul had discovered another possible way to be saved. So he writes in Romans 3:21-24, “But now the righteousness of God has been manifested apart from the law, although the law and the prophets bear witness to it, the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe. For there is no distinction; since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, they are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption which is in Jesus Christ.”
However, Paul encountered a heartbreaking dilemma with his belief that you must believe in Jesus Christ as your Savior in order to be saved, because many if not most of his fellow Israelites, did not believe in Jesus Christ as their Savior. So Paul struggles with this from the 9th chapter of Romans, through the 11th chapter of Romans. He writes in Romans 9:1-3, “I am speaking the truth in Christ, I am not lying; my conscience bears me witness in the Holy Spirit, that I have great sorrow and unceasing anguish in my heart. For I could wish that I myself were accursed and cut off from Christ for the sake of my brethren, my kinsmen by race.” Because of the Jews rejection of Christ, Paul took his message of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ to the Gentiles. In Romans 11:13-14, Paul writes, “Now I am speaking to you Gentiles. Inasmuch then as I am an apostle to the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry in order to make my fellow Jews jealous, and thus save some of them.” But then he has another more hopeful idea. So in Romans 11:25-26, Paul writes, “Lest you be wise in your own conceits, I want you to understand this mystery, brethren: a hardening has come on part of Israel, until the full number of Gentiles come in, and so all Israel will be saved.” And in Romans 11:28-29 Paul writes of the Israelites who do not believe, “As regards the gospel they are enemies of God; but as regards election they are beloved for the sake of their forefathers.” Finally in Romans 11:32 Paul gets it figured out to his satisfaction, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience that he may have mercy on upon all.”
I went through a similar struggle. My rebirth experience came from believing in Martin Luther’s idea of justification by faith. But when I realized that it is not faith, but God who saves those he elects to save, I followed John Calvin. Yet I then worried about those who God would not save. It was only when, like Paul, I realized that God would choose to eventually save everyone, that I was finally satisfied. Yet the fact that God will save everyone eventually does not mean we can’t mess up our earthly life now with disobedience, from the free will God has given us so we can love like God himself.
