“Behold, the kingdom of God is in the midst of you.” (Luke 17:21)
When God gave us free will so we would have the ability to love like he does, it had to include the freedom to choose other possibilities. We could choose the works of the flesh like those listed in Galatians 5:19-21, “immorality, impurity, licentiousness, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, anger, selfishness, dissension, party spirit, envy, drunkenness, carousing and the like.”
But Paul warns, “That those who do those things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” What people who choose the works of the flesh may not realize is that it is the kingdom of God in their midst right now, that they are missing out now in this earthly life. They may not realize that we can enjoy the first fruits of that kingdom right now on this earth.
It may be hard to recognize that because there is suffering in this world, and in our lives. So when Paul in Romans 8:21 refers to those “first fruits,” he writes, “But we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies.”
There is suffering in this life, but when we choose the works of the flesh, we cause unnecessary suffering for ourselves and others. It is suffering we could avoid if we follow God’s Spirit and thus enjoy the fruit of his Spirit listed in Galatians 5:22-23, “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” When I compare the works of the flesh to the fruit of the Spirit, I choose the fruit of the Spirit for my life here on earth. Of course, I am not perfect, so I may stray into the foolishness of the works of the flesh. But the more I have enjoyed the fruit of the Spirit, the more I have gained the self-control to not go astray. My life and the lives of others are better for my faithfulness. Thus I have experienced the abundant life that John 10:10 says Jesus came to give us.
As to our fate in the next life, despite our imperfections, I believe what Paul writes in Romans 11:32, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” God had to consign us to the possibility of disobedience in order go give us the free will to enable us to love like him. Unfortunately we too often use that free will to foolishly disobey God’s wise and loving advice. That is why we need the free gift of his grace to get us into heaven in the next life. But we do not have to wait for the next life to enjoy a more heavenly life now. In the Lord’s Prayer we pray, “May thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” We cannot make the world or anyone else do God’s will on this earth. But we have the power to do God’s will now. And if we choose to follow his will now, our life will be more heavenly now. To be in the kingdom of God means to obey the King, who is God. And God’s loving will for us is always the wisest way to live. To choose any other way is foolish; then we, as well as others, may suffer the consequences of our foolishness.
