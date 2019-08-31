I sang a song at a wedding once. “Time in a Bottle.” That is one way of saving time if it were possible to get it in a bottle. There are many phrases about time: passing time, wasting time, spending time, being on time, for old time’s sake. Time is getting away, time goes so slowly, time goes too fast. I hear that all the time. Time for bed, time to begin, time to go home. Where did the time go? You say that all the time. What time do you have? Do you have the time? Not much time. Some time, every time. Save time, do it right the first time. You can probably think of many more, if you have time.
Pregnant ladies think time goes slowly. After the baby is born, we think time goes too quickly. For those children, every age is an event to be cherished. I enjoyed every age of our daughters. After all this time, we are also cherishing every day of our grandchildren and great grandchildren. My memory bank is stuffed with all those times they were well and happy as well as those times when sadness and illness seemed to interrupt better days.
Even in those saddest of times, we knew the presence of our ever-living Jesus. There was no time in which we had to go through them alone.
I frequently hear, “How did we get here? Where has the time gone?” It is only an expression, because we know full well where the time went. It went into living and loving.
We all remember time seeming to go more slowly, waiting for our birthday and Christmas for instance. Some, probably most, children couldn’t wait for school to end for the summer. Those moments were for me when I was a teacher, but then I usually had graduate courses on the horizon for the summer. As a student on every level, I loved school. I have tried to instill the love for learning in my next three generations. In that endeavor, I don’t have a good success rate.
Believe it or not, I was not especially social as a student. I loved the learning part on every level. In the one room school I watched and listened to older classes as the teacher spent time with them. I wanted to know everything! That interest continued in high school, and all my years of college and Bible classes.
Learning takes time. Rejoice in the time you have, and learn all you can. Time is your friend. Don’t ever wish time away. You can go back in your memories, but you can’t recoup time you have lost. As one grows older, time seems to become more precious, that is because we have less ahead of us than behind us.
I am slightly amused when I hear young people talk about getting old. I have seen and heard people who are turning 30 years old talking about getting old.
I’ll admit that when we got married, Paul and I talked about having babies and children. We never talked in those early years about having adults, nor did we talk about having grandchildren. That did sneak up on us. One of the reasons this happens is because we are busy living and loving. These precious daughters of ours are the ages we were when we started saying farewell to our parents. That helps us see that we are obviously in our senior years, but we don’t know how much time we have for this earth.
In the sports world, everything is about time. God doesn’t measure time the way we do. He is eternal. In fact, God made time for us. So while here on earth it is important to make our time count for the Kingdom of God. One day, our measure of time will be unnecessary too.
The Bible doesn’t speak about time in a bottle, but in case you think time is your enemy instead of your friend. Here is a precious thought about how God keeps track of all your sorrows. He has collected all your tears in a bottle and recorded each one in his book. Psalm 58:8. That is such a precious thought. God cares about everything in your life. Your happiness and your sorrows.
Time waits for no man. Here is some timely advice. Make every moment count. Your attitude and presence affects everyone around you. Ask God to give you the attitude of praise even when circumstances are not pleasant. We live in a sinful world and sorrow and pain will be with us while we live on this earth. How you deal with it says a lot about what you think of God’s plan for your life. You still have time to come to terms with your relationship with Jesus. Time is your friend.
Happy Birthday dear great granddaughter Sadie Drew.
