I had wanted to write about coronavirus for a while. Then my friend Bill Crouse of www.christianinformationministries.com wrote this good presentation stated much better than I could do.
“When I was growing up in Middleburg, Pa. in the ‘50s, it was not unheard of to hear people, talk about disasters as ‘acts of God.’ today, not so much! In fact, if a minister is asked questions about a catastrophic event in the news, and happens to attribute it to God, he is soundly ridiculed.
“However, it is indeed biblically correct to attribute plagues, hurricanes, floods, and even viruses, to God as their source. The doctrinal statement, The Westminster Confession of Faith, says: ‘God, from all eternity, did by the most wise and holy counsel of his own will, freely, and unchangeably ordain whatsoever comes to pass… (the key word is ‘ordain.’)
“There are dozens upon dozens of passages in Scripture that teach this. Here is a brief sampling: ‘If a disaster occurs in a city, hasn’t the Lord done it?’ (Amos 3:6). ‘The Lord will afflict you with wasting disease, fever, inflammation..’ (Dt. 28:22). ‘I form the light and create darkness. I bring prosperity and create disaster; I, the Lord, do all these things.’ (Isa. 45:7). “Do not both adversity and good come from the mouth of the most High?’ (Lam. 3:38) ‘Plague goes before Him, and pestilence follows in his steps.’ (Hab. 3:56) And finally, ‘God works all things according to the counsel of his will..’ (Eph. 1:11).
“As Christians, we believe God is omniscient. That means he knows everything past, present, and the future before it happens because he wills the future!
“So yes, the biblical worldview, would state that COVID-19 does indeed come from God. What we don’t know in detail are God’s purposes, but we can certainly surmise that he wants to get our attention and he wants us to humbly ask for wisdom (see James 11:5), and over time we will look back and marvel at his action. The prophet Habakkuk had the same experience. He saw the nasty Babylonian army approaching his homeland, he cries out to God: ‘Lord why are you sitting on the fence? Why don’t you do something?’
“God’s answer is amazing! He says to Habakkuk: ‘I am doing something, and if I told you what I’m doing you wouldn’t believe it! The same is true now. God is doing something, and I’m on the edge of my seat wondering what it is. Our hope is that it would be world-wide revival.
“I sincerely trust that you are being drown closer to the Lord through this national trial. I hate to leave you with a disturbing thought, but we may just be at the beginning of a great tribulation ahead. Let the tenor of our prayer be that God’s will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
So friends, where do we go?
My supervisor in Stonecroft Ministries sent this recently. It gives practical illustrations for hope in these days. Contact her at: michele.williams1974@yahoo.com.
“Friends, we have a FIRM FOUNDATION, a SOLID ROCK, and one TRUE HOPE: Jesus Christ. So, as we walk through these uncertain times, let us HOLD FAST to the unwavering truths of God’s Word. Let us fix our eyes on HIM, the ROCK of our SALVATION. Let us meditate on TRUTH. Instead of fear, we need to TRAIN our minds to meditate on God and His Word. We need to write His Words and carry them around our house, tape them to our mirrors, refrigerator, walls and read them aloud. Memorize His Word. Pray His Word.
Verses We All Need Right Now + The Truth We Can Meditate On
We fix our eyes on Jesus. “Therefore, we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:16-18
Never alone. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
He gives me peace when my mind stays on Him. “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You.” Isaiah 26:3
Take it to God. With gratitude. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
Think about these things. “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.” Philippians 4:8
He will never leave me. “Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6
He alone is my rock and salvation and my hope. “Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 62:5-6
He is my shield. “We wait in hope for the Lord; he is our help and our shield. In him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in his holy name
Nothing can separate me from His love. “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39.
