“Rejoice in the Lord always.” (Philippians 4:4)
Psalm 42:1-2 begins, “As a hart longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for thee, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.” I do not feel the longing or thirst for God that the psalmist expresses. I feel God in my heart and soul and mind, because I am full of Godlike love. That means I feel full of the fullness of God, which Paul wishes for us all in Ephesians 3:19. I am not perfect; yet I have received from no merit of my own, the water that Jesus offers the Samaritan Woman in John 4:14, saying, “Whoever drinks of the water I shall give him will never thirst; the water that I give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” Eternal life is the quality of love that God, who is eternal, has; it is a heart and thus life full of loving as God loves.
When I became the pastor of Lost Creek Presbyterian Church, I immediately eliminated the long Pastoral Prayer from the worship service. I replaced it with a few short prayers from my heart and mind in that moment. Now I would like to eliminate the Prayer of Confession from the worship service. I do not think God wants us groveling in the dirt by focusing on our sins. I think God wants us to rejoice in his incredible love and complete forgiveness. I even wonder why we need assurance of God’s forgiveness, since Jesus died on the cross to demonstrate God’s unlimited love and thus God’s unlimited forgiveness for all our sins. We sing “Blessed assurance Jesus is mine.” That assurance should transform us into loving people who love and forgive others as God loves and forgives us. The author of Psalm 42 remembers joyful feelings, “These things I remember, as I pour out my soul, how I went with the throng, and led them in procession to the house of God, with glad shouts and songs of thanksgiving.” Worship, and any thought of God’s love for us, should lift us up. It should not drag us down by focusing on our sins, rather than rejoicing in God’s loving grace.
These thoughts were reinforced when I heard a contemplative woman on the NPR’ program “On Being.” tell a story about a religious retreat during which the people, would go back to their rooms and pray during breaks. One minister reported hearing a voice as he was praying. The voice said, “Shut up, and let me love you!” She also described her experience, saying, “I was quiet enough for me to feel held, to feel the embrace of the Divine, to feel a part of something vaster than vast, and having felt that, to be thankful for that, and to hope that by opening myself to that awareness enough, I am allowing some of that to come through me. I have felt the darkness of the world, in which the only light was coming through people who allowed themselves to be open to the Divine light, and allowing that Divine love to enter them and come through them.”
Why is it that people do not let God love them? Why do they need all those assurances time and again in worship services? I have felt God’s love filling and overflowing my heart; and that assures me of God’s love and forgiveness for all.
