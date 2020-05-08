Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then becoming clear overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.