“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes the sun to shine on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5:44-45)
In his book “Everything Belongs” the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr writes, “We cannot attain the presence of God, because we are already totally in the presence of God. What is absent is awareness. Little do we realize that God is maintaining us in every breath we take.” As we take more breaths God is choosing us now and now and now.
I wonder if people are aware that God is present, looking over their shoulder all the time, because they may act one way in religious venues and quite another way in what they consider a secular setting. Long ago I heard a speaker say that it the task of ministers and mothers to teach children morality. But when children grow up and enter the business world, they are told that morality does not apply in business. The fact is that God is present in the whole of his Creation. So his whole Creation is Sacred. So we should be following God’s will everywhere and all the time. Yet we know that we do not follow God’s will perfectly all the time. And knowing that God knows that, could make us nervous. How does God feel about our failings?
Well, we may find the answer in the scripture at the start of this column. We are asked to love our enemies, so we can be like God. That means that God loves even his enemies. That should make it clear that we have nothing to fear from God, even if we choose to be his enemy. Of course God will pray that we wake up and become aware of how much he loves us. Yet if we are his enemy, we may not believe that scripture or any scripture. We may reject God and all religion. We have not heard God speak to us personally in a voice we can hear.
But we do not need to hear his words out loud. In the home I grew up in, I cannot remember my mother ever telling me that she loved me. Yet I felt loved completely and unconditionally. Words were not necessary. It has been said that, “Actions speak louder than words.” I was fed and clothed and sheltered and taken care of when I was sick. My mother was always kind to me in many ways. And I was no saint growing up.
But how does this apply to God? I think most Christians and Jews believe that God created the world. But I must admit that even after I went through seminary and became a minister, I was not aware of the idea that God also sustains the world and everything in it constantly. Yet when the sun comes up or it rains, those are actions which say that he not only created the world, but also sustains it. So like my mother’s actions were proof positive of her love for me, the sun and the rain are God’s actions that make me feel that God loves me. And both the sun and the rain are actions we cannot survive long without, God is taking care of me like my mother did. So I don’t need God’s words out loud, because my certainty about God’s love for me and everyone is based on his actions which speak louder than words.
