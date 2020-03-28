“Follow me” (Matthew 4:19).
Once Rev. Yetter said to me that the undermining cause of all the Seven Deadly Sins is the last one, Sloth. So I found it interesting when I read psychiatrist Scott Peck say that the underlying cause of sin is laziness. Then I read that the Seven Deadly Sins are based on excesses of things that are basically good. For example, Gluttony is excessive eating. Yet eating is not evil, only excessive eating. Greed is an excessive desire for money or other things. Money and those other things are not bad, just the excessive desire for them. Healthy self-esteem is not bad, but excessive pride is unhealthy.
This column seeks to look at ways we evade responsibility. Peck says that laziness makes us unwilling to put forth the effort to change our ways. And we have subtle rationalizations to justify our unwillingness to change. The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr writes that Jesus never asked us to worship him. He only asked people to follow him. When we worship him, we may put Jesus on such a high pedestal that we can never be like him in our earthly life. Yet Rohr says that Christ came to show us how to be Christs. But if we feel that is far beyond our ability, we can use it as an excuse to not even try.
But I have stumbled on other excuses as I have talked to people about my concerns regarding what we can do about the corona virus. I have no fear of dying from it. Dying would be all gain for me personally, because I would go to heaven. But I will do everything possible to protect myself from getting the virus, because I do not want to infect anyone else. I think it is my responsibility to try to stop this virus spreading.
But when I discussed this with an old diabetic, who has two strikes against him and for whom I do not want to be the third strike against him, his response that was that it does not matter what we do, what will happen, will happen. I recognized this as fatalism. Now fatalism is the ultimate way to evade any responsibility for your life or any other life or matter. You are free to do or not do anything as you want, and it will change nothing. I asked him why he goes to the doctor then, or takes his medicine. That undermined his belief in fatalism. So he retreated to another belief. He said that he did not have to worry, because he could just pray to God and God would help him. Again he does not have to take any responsibility, because God will save him. I am sure God will save him in the next life, but this life is our responsibility. Still this old man said I should not even talk about the virus, because it is not here yet. I should only get concerned when it arrives here. That is another way to evade responsibility, until it may be too late. When something bad happens, I hear people ask where God was and how could he let it happen. I have to remind them that God gave us dominion over all of his creation, so it is our responsibility to take care of it, not his. We love to have our own way, but we do not like to be responsible for the consequences of our actions. And we really do not like having to make the effort to clean up our act.
