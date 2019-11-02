“Jesus said to her, ‘Everyone who drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst; the water that I give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.’” (John 4:13-14)
Back in the counter culture of the 60’s there was a lot of talk about “getting it all together.” But I finally realized that I will never get it all together in this life.
There are many Christians who stake their salvation on their rebirth experience, and feel that being reborn guarantees their salvation in the next life. Actually God has always guaranteed their salvation in heaven with him because he loves them, and indeed is love personified. So he will not rest until he has redeemed all his children, which is everyone. Still it is wonderful to receive and rejoice in the assurance of that salvation through a rebirth experience.
But I think that one reason God gives us the assurance that we will eventually be at home with him in heaven is so we can stopping worrying about our fate in the next life and focus on living this life, which is why he put us here. So the justification, the forgiveness of all our sins that God’s free gift of grace gives us, and which we rejoice in when we are reborn, is just the beginning of our religious journey.
As Paul says in I Corinthians 13:12, “Now I know in part.” In any rebirth experience, no matter how dramatic and wonderful, we just get a piece of the truth. We do not get it all together. So in Calvin’s theology, we then begin the path of Sanctification, in which we strive to bring our lives more and more into harmony with God’s will for us on this earth.
But if our salvation is assured, why would we bother to seek to find and follow God’s will in this life? Paul struggled with this in his theology and letters. After all, the legalism of Judaism believed that you were saved by your good works. I faced the same problem when I began to believe that God would save everyone eventually. My original answer was that God’s will is always the path to the best and most beautiful life on this earth. So following God’s will for me is always the wisest way to live, and anything else is foolish. But I was bothered by the selfishness implied in that answer. I was now focused on the best life for me, just as I had once focused on me getting into heaven.
Now I realize it is really about loving like God. If my well is full and overflowing with love, loving deeds will flow from me as naturally as water from a spring. I was fortunate to grow up in a home where I always felt loved unconditionally. I was fortunate to have my rebirth experience in college while reading a letter by Martin Luther. And in my study of Scripture, I found that God loves everyone. So my well overflows with love for everyone, just like God, whose very nature is love.(I John 4:8) I John 4:19 says, “We love because he first loved us.” But I still do not have it all together, because the Dominican Meister Eckhart says, “Even if you live a thousand years or more, you can still grow in love.” So my journey can become even more loving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.