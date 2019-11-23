“Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray.” (James 5:13)
I read an article based on talking to Harold Koenig, MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and other roles at Duke University, titled “Religion: The Health Booster No One Talks About” So will try to convey what the article said.
“Studies finding health benefits have included people of many faiths and spiritual traditions, including Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists. … People who attend services once or more a week see more health benefits than those who attend less frequently. In fact it is one of the strongest and most consistent findings in studies of religion and health. … One study found that regularly attending religious services over the course of lifetime translated into seven additional years of life. Other studies suggest that the effects on longevity are as strong as those seen for cholesterol-lowering drugs. … Studies find stronger associations between religion and health in women and older adults compared to men and younger adults. … However, some people with strong beliefs become more distraught if their illness persists or worsens. They may even lose faith if they feel their prayers have gone unanswered.” I think it unrealistic to believe that God will spare us all suffering or will work physical miracles to cure us. Yet the article says, “People with strong religious beliefs also may find it easier to see meaning and purpose in their illness. They may view it as part of a larger plan and believe their suffering will be rewarded or will reveal new life lessons. Religious scriptures, from many traditions, provide role models for such fortitude.” Indeed, in the Roman Catholic Church people who were declared saints often were people who endured great physical suffering.
Other things that religion may do to help people deal with chronic illness are social. “That’s because people who belong to a religious institution have a reliable source of social connection and support which will not disappear when they become too ill. … It helps, too, that most religions put high value on helping others in distress and have systems in place to assist members in times of need. … Many religious groups also encourage healthy life styles, such as not smoking or abusing drugs or alcohol. Of course, adopting healthy habits, such as not smoking, not drinking too much and getting plenty of exercise, requires no religion. However, current studies do show that religion offers additional benefits to those who follow these health-promoting practices. Belief in a higher power is not necessary to tap into some of the elements of religion that help people deal with a chronic medical condition. Meditation is not the same as prayer, but it can help reduce pain and produce other health benefits, such as lowering anxiety, lowering blood pressure and improving sleep practices.
Although no clear link has been established in the scientific literature between prayer and longevity, the article says that prayer can be a powerful coping strategy.” God is always available to talk to and care about us.
